Efforts to get high-speed internet in some homes and businesses in and around Koochiching County received a boost this week when Paul Bunyan Communications announced it’s applying for a grant through the Border-to-Border Broadband program.
If funded, the company could offer services to more than 1,200 locations in Kabetogama, Pelland Junction, Ericsburg and Ray.
The effort is assisted by Koochiching Technology Initiative, a volunteer community initiative founded in 2018 to leverage technology and internet tools "for a thriving future in Koochiching County and Kabetogama." Members of the KTI steering committee include Harley Droba, Alysa Hackenmueller, Paul Nevanen, Soren Olesen, Ted Saxton, Darcy Sullivan and Jim Yount. For more information about KTI, visit Koochiching.tech or email info@koochiching.tech.
Local support of a project is often considered by funding sources when reviewing grant applications, said Steve Howard, Paul Bunyan information technology and development manager.
Howard encourages people to share stories of how their lives would be improved with the addition of high-speed internet in letters of support.
“Our goal is to maximize the points the application receives for community interest,” he said.
Letters of support are needed by Sept. 9 and don't need to be lengthy, he said.
“What resonates most is a few genuine sentences about how broadband access would benefit your household, as well as the community at large,” Howard says.
To assist people in writing letters of support, a sample letter is offered at koochiching.tech.
Send letters to: Paul Bunyan Communications, Attn: Steve Howard, 1831 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, or email to: showard@paulbunyan.net.
Potential impact
While more information will be available as grant funding decisions are made, Paul Bunyan is proposing to provide its GigaZone internet service, which includes:
- Fiber-to-the-premises technology.
- “Uncapped” services not based on usage - otherwise known as “all-you-can-eat.”
- Symmetric services feature the same speed upstream and downstream, so there is no upload penalty because you work at home or produce content.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with more than 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis counties. The cooperative provides broadband high-speed internet services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, residential and business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.