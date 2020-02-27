The community group “Great Decisions” will meet from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, when the discussion topic will be “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” led by Maggie Horne and Nancy Rognerud.
The meetings, held monthly during the school year, are conducted in the lower level meeting room at the Falls Public Library.
Great Decisions is a citizen education group that meets to discuss foreign policy issues. The International Falls group is sponsored nationally by the Foreign Policy Association and coordinated by Global Minnesota, a nonprofit organization that inspires communities to understand global issues and cultures in an ever changing world.
High school and college students, as well as other community members, are welcome and encouraged to attend, said facilitator Sue Nordquist in a news release.
The Great Decision meeting schedule is available at the Falls Public library, and by contacting Nordquist at 283-8687.
Groups of students or other groups planning to attend should contact Diane Adams at the library or Nordquist. Information will be provided if notification is given in advance.