An annual skating party will return to Ranier, with two well-known characters scheduled to make an appearance.
“Minnie and Mickey Mouse” will be the featured guests at the rink from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The duo will skate, have snacks and interact with party-goers free of charge.
“People look forward to this event all year,” said Berta Wilcox, gaming manager for the Ranier Recreation Club.
The club plays a big role in the operation of the Ranier rink and hill facilities, a popular winter spot for Borderland residents of all ages.
“It's always busy out there,” Wilcox said. “It's a place for kids to get outside and get moving.”
Normal warming house hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. If a group wants to schedule a skating party outside of those hours, they should call the Ranier city office to ask that the warming house be opened.
Skates should be ready to go for the season, as The Sports Shops' Milt Layman sharpened and re-laced skates.
“Milt is great and also donates skates back to the rink,” Wilcox said. “He goes through all the pairs we have out there and threw away what couldn't be used anymore. That's all his time. There are so many kids and adults who go out there and use those skates. All sizes of skates are available for anyone to use.”
Boards that once surrounded the ice at Bronco Arena were recently donated by the Falls School Board to the rink, however, installation of the boards ran a price tag of $21,000. The city contributed $11,000 and the Rec Club gave $10,000 toward the project.
“Even though the boards were free, the installation was expensive – more than we thought it would be,” Wilcox said. “But it goes back to the commitment from the city and the club... we want this place to be a place for kids to go to in the winter.”
Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said the cost was worth it to the community.
"The future of hockey players, cheerleaders, figure skaters, even snowboarders depends on rinks such as ours to practice on and hone their skills," she said. "The exercise you can get here cannot be matched during the winter months."
Those involved are always trying to figure out ways to enhance the rink and are in search of someone to build a rack to hold sleds, she said.
“Everyone involved makes that rink the great place it is,” Wilcox said.
The options at the rink give kids and adults a variety of outdoor activities from which to choose, said John Walls, Rec Club president.
"There's something for everyone, for example, we have completely separate rinks - one for hockey and a pleasure rink for just skating," he said. "That way, those who don't play hockey and those who wish to learn to skate or hone their skills can do so."
He said the sliding hill attracts all ages, for what appears to be a simple reason: "It's fun. The wood fire pit can be fired up at anytime, just ask. Also, hot dog and marshmallow skewers are available. It gets people out away from their phones, games and computers."
Gautreaux said the rink is operated with $5,000 from the city, which is added to the about $12,000 contributed by the Ranier Rec Club. Donations from others make up the difference, she said.
"We are a small city, but because of the steadfast commitment of the Ranier Rec Club and the city of Ranier designating funds specifically aimed at keeping the rink going, we ensure the future of a multitude of activities for families, kids, adults," she said. "What really helps are those generous donations for more improvements, as we are by no means swimming in money."
Pull tabs at the Ranier Liquor Store also go toward the rink.
“People want to see this spot thrive,” Wilcox said.
The rink is maintained by five part-time seasonal rink tenders who remove snow, flood the rink and keep the warming house tidy.
Thanks to the Rec Club, the warming house will likely be warmer next year with the spring installation of a new heater, Walls said.
"It will be more efficient and take up less space in the warming house," he said.
In addition, he said a new walkway with railings will be built, and the Rec Club is having an adult skating trainer built.
Gatreaux noted the rink offers free day-use skates of many sizes for those who may not have them, and generally, sleds are available for sliding on the hill.
"We have sliding tube skating trainers for the little ones," Walls said. "And of course, the warming house. People are starting to realize the importance of having a multi-purpose rink like ours."
Birthday parties, church outings, boot hockey and other events are drawn to the rink, he said.
Donations of skates, hockey sticks, sleds and other equipment that can improve kids' experiences are welcome.