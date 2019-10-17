If you hear screams and spooky sounds coming from Hiway Lane this month– don’t panic– it may just be Tina Milette and Dave Swenson’s house.
You’re welcome to grab some non-perishable food items and join in on the fun, they said.
Milette and Swenson like to go all out for Halloween. During October, their house on Hiway Lane is home to smoke machines, ghosts and ghouls, lots of pumpkins and a giant spider.
They have been elaborately decorating their yard for the holiday for about six years.
“The best is all the little kids whose heads are hanging out the windows when they’re driving by really slow, and they’ll say, ‘I like your decorations!’ That’s my favorite. That’s why we do it,” Milette said.
Local residents might remember that Hiway Lane used to have two festive yards — this year, Milette and Swenson’s neighbors, Eve and Chuck Robinson, unfortunately, needed to discontinue their display due to issues with their yard.
“Unfortunately because of their yard, they had to not do it this year,” Milette said.
“Those two have been doing it for years, we’re bummed that they’re not doing it.”
According to Milette, their neighbors plan to have their festive display up and running again next year.
Milette and Swenson have become so used to passersby stopping in their yard to take pictures, that this year they fully embraced the idea — adding a photo cut-out board to their display.
“We put on Facebook that people can come and take pictures, because we want people to be interactive,” Milette said.
Someone suggested that she should charge admission, but she rejected the idea. “No, no I’m not charging,” she recalled responding to them. “But a friend suggested, ‘Well, you could do a donation collection for something,’ and I thought, that’s a great idea.”
They are opting to put out a bin to collect donations for the Falls Hunger Coalition. Visitors who stop by are welcome to donate.
One of their biggest obstacles to maintaining the display?
“We have to fight the squirrels,” Milette said.
They’ve cut through some of their power cords and chewed holes in some of their gourds and pumpkins.
When asked how long it takes to set up their elaborate display, Swenson laughed and said, “she won’t be done until the 30th.”
“It just kind of gets more and more each year,” Milette said.
Many of the items in their yard display are homemade. Swenson is most proud of the giant spider, which is sprawled on the roof of their home.
The spider, which they described as their biggest project, is made from PVC pipes, burlap, spray foam and chicken wire.
“That one took us a while,” Swenson said.
On Halloween night, Milette says they expect to have 500-600 trick or treaters. She and Swenson dress up every year — this year is no exception, they plan to be pirates.
“We try not to be too scary,” Milette said.
Visitors are welcome to stop by and take a look all month.
As soon as Halloween is over, Milette said she is already looking forward to decorating for the next holiday.