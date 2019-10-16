Littlefork-Big Falls students received hands-on learning opportunities last week at a trades careers expo in Eveleth.
Students in grades 10-12 could attend the 218 Trades expo that educated the group on what classes to take, what training is needed and how to prepare for a trades career that interested them. Professionals were on site to answer questions.
Training programs that attended the Oct. 8 event included welding, equipment maintenance, HVAC, millwright, industrial technology and more.
Attending trades included bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, pipe fitters, iron workers, laborers, millwrights and more.