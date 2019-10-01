A vacancy in the International Falls at-large council position was declared Monday after Mayor Pro Tem Harley Droba was appointed to serve as mayor during a special city council meeting.
Droba will fill out the term left by former Mayor Bob Anderson’s sudden death Sept. 20. That term ends Dec. 31, 2020, and will be filled by the successful candidate in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Droba told the council Monday he plans to toss his hat into the ring for mayor in that election.
Meanwhile, with Droba’s appointment as mayor, the at-large council position is now open and the council is seeking applications from candidates to fill the term that ends Dec. 31, 2020, and also will be filled in that year’s general election. Applicants for the at-large position may live in any area of the city, while other council positions are limited to residency in the East, Center and West wards.
The council Monday agreed to accept applications until end of day Oct. 11; interview candidates at a committee meeting Oct. 14; and appoint someone to the at-large council position at a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
Prior to the action, city Administrator Ken Anderson told the council that it could appoint eligible people to both positions or could seek applications from candidates for both positions.
Councilor Joe Krause said the council should move quickly to fill the positions, citing the Highway 53 reconstruction project as well as finalizing the 2020 levy and budget. He also noted a number of ongoing projects that he said require a full council participation and discussion.
As mayor pro tem, Droba said he was interested in the mayor appointment and asked if any other councilor was also interested, to which other councilors indicated they were not.
“Mayor Anderson saw fit to appoint you to mayor pro tem,” Krause said. “I trust his judgment and back you 100 percent.”
Councilor Leon Ditsch agreed and moved to appoint Droba, to which there was no opposition, and Droba abstained.
Audience member Chrystal Clance said she supported Droba for the position, as did resident Charity Trompeter Oveson, who said she was interested in being appointed to the at-large position.
Prior to the vote, Droba discussed his qualifications for the mayor position, noting he has served as the Center and at-large councilor for more than five years; has the most experience now on the council; has worked closely with the previous and current council and is knowledgeable about current city issues and projects; served as mayor pro tem; Economic Development Authority president Budget and Finance Committee chair; worked on public works committee; chair of Land Use and Legislation Committee; president of Recreation Commission; and a member representing the city on the Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board.
Outside the council, he noted he’s served as Veterans of Foreign Wars commander, VFW District 8 commander, among other VFW state positions.
Droba told the council that should he be appointed mayor, he would “not be the same mayor we have had. I am considerably different and there’s all different kinds of mayors. I will never attempt to be what we’ve had. I can’t sit on every single board, as our previous mayor sat on quite a few boards. It would be my goal to lead our community by collaboration, setting up qualified people onto our committees... having once-a-month get-togethers for everyone to... collaborate and discuss where we go moving forward.”
Droba said he’d encourage more use of committee meetings as visioning sessions about where the city wants to be and how the council can help it get there.
And he was quick to point out prior to the vote, that if he were appointed, it would not be a celebration.
“It’s just a change of leadership because of the situation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the council retroactively approved employee absences from work and administration office closure for Anderson’s funeral mass Friday.