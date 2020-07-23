The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week approved the Minnesota’s official hemp production plan, supporting local exploration of an industrial hemp operation.
Paul Nevanen, Koochiching Economic Development Authority director and Mike Hanson, KEDA Board member, have begun the steps to find out if a hemp project would be feasible for Koochiching County.
“I know Mike and I and some of the folks in the Birchdale area remain bullish on this,” Nevanen said.
However, like many things, that exploration has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two met in January at Northern Excellence Seed Enterprise, in Williams, Minn., with Brent Benike, the company’s general manager, as well a representative of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hemp Division, and the project development director at Agriculture Utilization Research Institute.
Key to the meeting as an entrepreneur — who previously lived and worked in the county for a period — interested in the potential market hemp value of a Koochiching County project, Hanson said.
“At length, we talked opportunities and the variety of applications including food, fuel, feed, health and fiber alternatives,” Hanson said. “The next step was the organization of a meeting with the potential developer of a processing plant to discuss and outline a developers agreement and at the same time schedule an information meeting with folks in the Agriculture business in Northwest Koochiching to introduce the developer discuss broad details and talk the pro’s and con’s of a feasibility study.”
And then the virus intervened, he said, and an initial meeting was postponed.
Now what? “A commitment remains as does our vision of hemp as a potentially valuable asset in diversifying the area’s economics,” Hanson said. “It appears the market for hemp fiber remains strong but currently the pandemic and associated issues are still delaying further implementation and exchange of ideas.”
Nevanen said the idea for local industrial hemp production came up in a recent discussion with White Earth Reservation visitors about various economic development projects and strategies.
White Earth officials have planted 200 acres of industrial hemp this year, Nevanen noted.
Meanwhile, Nevanen said the earlier meeting in Williams was beneficial.
“It was a positive meeting and we continued to learn a great deal from this experienced group,” he said.
Nevanen said he’s confident the idea will be pursued when travel and on-the ground meetings can resume.
“There continues to be interest and support for this,” he said.
The USDA approval of the state plan was prompted by dramatic growth in the hemp industry, he said.
“There were a number of issues related to testing and regulation,” he said. “My sense is that this will be ongoing refinement.”
Done before
Hemp is not a new crop for Minnesota, but it’s been illegal to plant since the 1950s. Hanson earlier noted that during World War II, hemp cultivation helped produce rope. And it’s been reported that U.S. farmers grew about a 1 million acres of hemp across the Midwest as part of that program. Nevanen said nine processing centers for rope and fabric existed in Minnesota pre-1940s.
After the war ended, industrial hemp production slowed and later stopped because hemp was no longer recognized as distinct from marijuana, which was illegal, after the passage of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
Flash forward: The 2014 farm bill opened door a bit, allowing states to explore a pilot program, and the growth and market of hemp.
The passage of the 2018 farm bill opened the door even more, by defining industrial hemp as having less than 0.3 percent of the “high” producing “Delta 9 THC” chemical. That allows growers and processors to become more involved in the hemp industry, finding new uses for it. Hanson said among the new uses are for a protein source for humans and other animals, fiber for packaging and building materials, and CBD oil, used in health and beauty products.
The industry is growing. Nevanen earlier noted that in 2016, the state had six licensed growers in 38 total acres. In 2019, those numbers grew to 343 licenses issued and 8,000 acres grown.
Koochiching County isn’t known for its productive farm land, but its cool temperatures and soil conditions could be right for hemp, Hanson said earlier.
State plan
The plan governs the production and regulation of hemp in Minnesota and needed federal approval as part of the USDA’s U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. While the plan is now approved, Minnesota will continue to operate under the state’s pilot program.
In 2019, 550 people held licenses to grow and/or process hemp, reports the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. More than 7,300 acres and 400,000 indoor square feet were planted in Minnesota. Currently, 511 people have grower and/or processor licenses, and there are 8,605 hemp acres and 4.66 million indoor square feet of growing space registered with the MDA.
Industrial hemp and marijuana are both types of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. They differ by the concentration level of the psychoactive ingredient delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, within the plant. Hemp has less than 0.3 percent THC, and levels above that are considered marijuana.