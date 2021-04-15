Robert Pastor II, two-time alumnus and Rainy Lake Medical Center CEO, will receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award during a virtual commencement ceremony May 22, officials of Henry Ford College, or HFC, announced this week.
“HFC was the core for all of my success,” said Pastor, who lives in International Falls with his wife and two children. “I would like to thank all the great instructors and staff at HFC who helped me embark on such a fulfilling personal and professional journey – one that has brought me back full circle today.”
The award will be presented by Shai James-Boyd, HFC assistant director of advancement and alumni relations.
“I am pleased to present the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award to Mr. Robert L. Pastor II,” said James-Boyd. “HFC is fortunate to have thousands of alumni who make notable contributions to their professions and their communities. Each year at commencement, we recognize one of our outstanding alumni for particularly notable achievements and lasting contributions that impact the college and – most importantly – our students.”
A Detroit native, Pastor is a 1990 alumnus of Southgate Anderson High School. He attended HFC and earned two associate degrees. He graduated summa cum laude in 1994 with an associate degree in liberal arts, and he graduated magna cum laude in 1996 with an associate degree in nursing. During his time at HFC, he was the vice president of the Student Nurses Association.
In 2001, Pastor graduated summa cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleary University in Ann Arbor. In 2006, he graduated with an MBA in business management from the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas. Additionally, Pastor is a Green Belt in Six Sigma. He earned his certification as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives – the highest certification in healthcare administration.
Initially, Pastor was thinking about attending medical school. He thought a nursing degree would give him a taste of the healthcare field to ensure it was a good fit for him. He learned soon thereafter that he did belong in the medical field – but as a nurse, not as a doctor.
“Nursing is a very progressive field. It can offer you a lot more opportunities than medicine typically does,” said Pastor. “I come from a blue-collar family. My grandfather was a very blue-collar man who encouraged me to go into nursing because of its many opportunities and the fact that nurses will always be needed. You’ll always be able to get a job as a nurse, he told me.”
Pastor began his nursing career at Oakwood Health System, now Beaumont Health. He was soon promoted to a supervisor position. Pastor continued to advance in the organization, eventually becoming the assistant director of nursing.
“Leadership ended up being my true calling,” said Pastor. “I decided to get a bachelor’s degree in business administration because I needed to know more about the management and leadership side of the field.”
After six years with Oakwood, Pastor moved on to increasingly responsible leadership roles in Texas, Mississippi, Minnesota, and Wisconsin before accepting his current rule in 2018.
“When I walked out the door of HFC in 1996 with a two-year RN degree in my hands, little did I know that 25 years later, I would be working as a CEO of an entire hospital in the midst of a major global health crisis,” said Pastor.
According to Pastor, education allows people to be more flexible and adapt more easily, especially since the world has grown more complex in the 25 years since he graduated. Tenacity and resilience, he said, are the two traits the class of 2021 must embody to meet the demands of a new global scenario.