The Backus Community Center’s “Hidden Talents” program is aimed at featuring local artists who might not otherwise have an opportunity to perform or display their arts. The goal is to bring local talents to light and to share the artistic abilities within the community.
The program will feature the talents of Minnesotans, emphasizing residents from outstate northern Minnesota and Koochiching County. All ages and all artistic levels are encouraged to participate. The program is limited to nonprofessional individuals or groups. The program is made possible by a Minnesota State Arts Boardcreative support grant to Backus Community Center for arts programming.
“We are very excited to have been awarded this grant and to offer opportunities to artists in our community to share their talents.” said Lois Lundin, Backus executive director. “So often we learn about talented artists in our region and we see the beautiful work that they do. This is a wonderful opportunity for artists to tell their stories and to share their passions and skills with the public. We are thrilled to provide this for our community through broadcasts on KCC-TV.”
Artistic areas that will be considered include music, creative visual arts, and speech/oration. Backus is encouraging original works and compositions.
“Everyone is welcome to participate; this program is open to arts in all forms,” Lundin continued. “We want to encourage people to not be shy or to think that what they do isn’t good enough. Let us help you showcase your work.”
People who are interested in participating and/or registering can find more information and forms on the Backus website at www.backusab.org, or at the Backus office.
The program will run to Feb. 28, 2022.