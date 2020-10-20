The Koochiching County Auditor's/Treasurer office was a busy place last week with an increase in early voting this election season as well as the deadline to pay the second half of property taxes.
Tom West, county auditor/treasurer, said early voting has been significant.
"We're getting lots and lots and lots of voters," he said of the early absentee options. "And lots and lots of people paying taxes."
About 65-percent of mail ballots - ballots automatically sent by the county to voters in certain precincts in the county - have already been returned, he said. And generally, about 75 percent of mail ballots are returned in an election.
"So we already have most of them," West said Oct. 15.
About 27 percent of registered voters in Koochiching County now live in mail ballot precincts.
Koochiching County began using mail ballots in the 1990s as regulations for polling places began to require that they be accessible to people with handicaps. To update all polling places to meet those standards would have been expensive.
Former county Auditor/Treasurer Bob Peterson said he first implemented mail ballots in the 1990s in the Ericsburg area and past Birchdale. He said more precincts were converted to mail ballot precincts in 2006, and several more were added in 2008. In 2016, Littlefork and Big Falls were added to the list of mail ballot precincts.
"We've been at this for a long time," he said of using mail ballots, adding that turnout in primary elections is higher among mail ballot voters.
West said few problems have come up with mail ballots, adding there has never been a time that someone has missed the opportunity to vote because of a delay.
In addition, he credited a good working relationship with the United States Postal Service and its local employees who assist in the effort to process the ballots quickly.
Early voting
Early voting by no excuse absentee ballots is also not new to Koochiching County and Minnesota voters.
The no excuse absentee ballot option began in Minnesota in 2014, following passage of state law in 2013. The first presidential election in Minnesota allowing for no excuse absentee early voting was 2016.
West said nearly half the voters who live in polling place precincts have asked to get ballots through the early voting absentee options.
"We will be happy about that on Election Day," he said, "but now, there's not a lot of time to do anything else (in the office)."
Absentee ballots must be requested online or at the county Auditor's Office. The ballots may be sent by mail, and returned by mail, or they may be picked up at the courthouse, where the ballot may also be cast.
"Nobody gets two," West said, when asked about how the ballots are kept safe.
West said when ballots are received by his office via the mail, they are recorded with a ballot number, and placed in a bin and locked into the vault in the courthouse until they are counted.
Ballots sent to the courthouse must be postmarked by Nov. 3, West stressed.
"We encourage people - if they know who they want to vote for - to vote and get it in here," he said of returning votes via mail. "If they are post marked Nov. 4, (they won't count toward the outcome of the election)."
Peterson, who retired November 2018 after 16 years, is in the office for a few days during the voting season to assist with testing voting equipment, help getting out absentee ballots and in any way that is needed on Nov. 3 Election Day.
He said he's comfortable with the COVID-19 protocol put in place a the poling places, noting he observed them at work during the August primary.
"It looked very good to me, with face shields, masks, wiping each pen and the machines after each use," Peterson described.