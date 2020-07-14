Construction is underway along Highway 53, prompting road closures and detours.
This is the beginning of a two year major pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project.
The detour runs from 17th Street to Sixth Avenue West to Industrial Avenue.
Access to businesses will be maintained during the project.
A truck detour will run from County Road 332 to County Road 156 to Highway 11.
For detour maps, visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html