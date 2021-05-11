Construction is expected to resume for year two of the Hwy 53 in International Falls urban reconstruction project Monday.
Local detours will be set Monday for work areas at 15th Street to Industrial Avenue and Memorial to 20th Street. A truck detour lasting for the duration of the construction season will also start.
For more information and to sign up for weekly email updates, those interested can visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, those interested can follow them on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.