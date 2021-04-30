A virtual public meeting to provide updates on Highway 53 construction in International Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will provide information about the second year of construction, which is expected to start mid-May.
The meeting can be logged into online via WebEx and a phone call in option is available. Visit the project website for the link to the meeting and call in number: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/meetings.html. The meeting will be recorded and put on the website at the same link for later viewing.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all.
If an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, is needed, or if documents are needed in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.