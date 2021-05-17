In an effort to beautify the community, recovering addicts with Alano - Narcotics Anonymous donated time, energy and effort Sunday morning to clean the ditches along Highway 11-71 of garbage. Pizza and pop at The Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave., helped to celebrate the occasion.
Taking part in the cleanup were Tracey Harmening, Tracy Carlson, Chris Bennett, Blake McBride, Bobbi Jo Mathews, Crystal Gordon, Roma Korzinski, Garret Segars, Kathyrn Segars, Abbey Fox, Even Holenko and their children.
Harmening set up the cleanup, in addition to supporting the club in many ways. Members say “without her, the club would suffer dearly.”