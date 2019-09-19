International Falls City Council will offer the public a chance to hear more about a plan to reconstruct Highway 53 and refresh its appearance leading into the city before moving forward.
The council Monday set a public information meeting for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the council chambers on the project that would involve the street, sidewalks, and boulevards on Highway 53 from Memorial Drive to Second Street.
Following that meeting, the council will consider providing municipal consent for the project, as required by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, prior to an Oct. 23 deadline. The deadline for the city to provide consent has been extended by MnDOT once already at the city’s request. The council is expected to consider action on the consent at its Oct. 21 meeting.
City Administrator Ken Anderson told the council it may provide consent, or consent with conditions. He said MnDOT’s design for the about $14 million project is about 60 percent complete.
At issue may be a desire by city officials to retain a traffic signal at Seventh Street, which MnDOT plans to remove.
Mayor Bob Anderson has voiced concerns about MnDOT’s plan to remove the signal there, saying nearby businesses, Northern Lumber and Lakes Gas, will be affected.
In June, Anderson wrote to the council that Northern Lumber plans to tear down the former Holiday Gas Station it owns across Highway 53 from its main location and replace it with a warehouse. He said owner Robert Thompson is concerned the loss of the traffic signal may impact their ability to easily move materials to the warehouse.
In addition, he said John Schenck, Lakes Gas, on Second Street across from the city’s garage, has purchased buildings on the east side of the avenue with plans to install additional storage tanks, and have propane delivered by rail car. Trucks would be filled with propane there for delivery to communities southeast of the city.
Anderson wrote that because the trucks will enter Third Avenue at Seventh Street, Lakes Gas officials are concerned about the plan to remove the traffic signal and have asked that it remain.
Anderson has said he’s asked MnDOT to reconsider removing the light, and has suggested the city could pay for maintenance of the signal, but MnDOT has maintained the traffic numbers at the intersection do not warrant a signal, and removal would help traffic move through the community.
Meanwhile, the Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board Wednesday agreed to write a letter supporting retention of the traffic signal.
“No. 1 thing is to address the safety,” said Brian McBride, KEDA Board member and Koochiching County commissioner.
He, too, noted that nearby business owners have expressed concerns over the signal’s removal.
At Wednesday’s KEDA meeting, Anderson said he didn’t want to hold up the Highway 53 project over disagreement about the signal, but believes attention should be paid to the concerns of local businesses requesting that it not be removed.
“Seldom do businesses ask for something,” he said, adding keeping good infrastructure is important.
A brief by MnDOT presented at a public hearing May 21 details the project and its funding sources, with MnDOT estimated to provide from $10 million to $11.5 million, and the city about $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
Anderson has taken his concerns to various public meetings, prompting an idea presented Monday by Charity Trompeter Oveson. She suggested the city consider establishing holograms of people crossing the street there, to slow and stop traffic at Seventh Street should the signal be removed. Because of the unique nature of holograms, she said it may attract visitors to the area.
She said the hologram equipment could be used in other ways in the city, such as projecting Santa and his sleigh sweeping into the city over Smokey Bear’s shoulder.
Sales tax
The council approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Revenue for collection of a 1 percent local sales tax that will be added to purchases of taxable items within the city limits starting Oct. 1.
International Falls voters in November supported the proposal to implement a 1 percent local sales and use tax, expected to generate an estimated annual $803,149.
The additional tax will be distributed to the city for use on maintenance of and improvements to city streets, sidewalks, lights and other specific infrastructure needs.
Administrator Anderson stated staff have been working with local businesses on implementation.
The council also:
Instructed city Attorney Steve Shermoen to follow up with ICO officials on the demolition of its building, located off Highway 71, earlier this month. Shermoen has notified the officials that the company owes money for the city’s out-of-pocket costs involving filing court action that would have allowed the city to remove the building. Instead, ICO contractors did the job, but city officials said more work involving removal of pipes and other items there must be done, and ICO must pay the city’s costs to disconnect the building from water and sewer.
Agreed to consider adoption Jan. 21 of proposed comprehensive plan that would define land use and zoning issues. Prior to adoption, the city must offer the plan to adjacent jurisdictions for review, with county review and approval required. In addition, the city’s Planning Commission must hold a public hearing.
Accepted a letter of resignation from Andy and Lindsi Barnhart, effective Sept. 29, as EMTs.
Accepted a letter of resignation from police Officer Jill Elsberry, and appointed Michael Bounds to full-time status.
Authorized back pay, as recommended by administration staff, to paramedics, totaling $16,000 to $17,000.