A local woman next month is heading to the Grand Canyon to raise funds and awareness for a rare form of blood cancer.
Terry King, who is originally from International Falls, but also lives in Blaine, Minn., is raising funds for an April 11 hike through the Grand Canyon called, Rim2Rim, with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or MMRF.
“In February 2019... I was diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow,” said King, who recently retired from the Rainy Lake Medical Center surgery department after 38 years. “As of now, I am symptom free and receiving no treatment. (I have) checkups every three months.”
King is taking on the Rim2Rim hike to help raise funds and awareness not only to further the research of multiple myeloma, but also other forms of cancer.
“I have pledged to raise at least $3,500 for the MMRF,” she said. “Training for this event is a big challenge, but nothing compared to the challenges faced by patients with multiple myeloma.”
King said she is looking for donations prior to the hike April 11. So far, she has raised $1,610. All the funds she receives will go directly to research and finding a cure or multiple myeloma.
“One way that I would like to honor these people who have gone on before us — both others’ loved ones and mine — is to have you donate to this very important research in their honor,” King said. “Then, on April 11, when I head down the Grand Canyon, I will have written the names of these precious people in our lives on my T-shirt which will give each step purpose as I trek along this very challenging path.”
To donate to King’s cause, visit https://endurance.themmrf.org/2020GrandCanyon/terryking or send funds to her directly: Terry King 2317 128th Ct. NE Blaine MN 55449.