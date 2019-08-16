A new self-guided walking tour of historic International Falls is available to all interested in significant sites around the community. A printed map and a recorded tour help to tell the story of the city.
“The tour was created from memories of local residents, plus a little basic research. We hope the resulting map and recorded tour help residents and visitors appreciate the rich history of the city,” said Rachel Amdahl, head of community education at the International Falls school district and a coordinator of “AGE to age,” an inter-generational program funded by the Northland Foundation to promote local projects that improve communities.
“The tour brings you around the downtown district,” said Douglas Skrief, one of the tour committee members. “From the bandshell to the old depot, from the MandO offices to the library building. It’s story-centered and relies on recollections of local residents.”
From 2014 to 2016 the “AGE to age” program of International Falls held over half a dozen History Cafes, Skrief recalled. Local residents of all ages gathered for food and conversation around a chosen topic.
History Café participants divided into small groups for brainstorming and then shared their collected memories and observations. Topics ranged from hospitals to extra-curricular activities.
The notes from these meetings were distilled into tours of International Falls and surrounding sites. This spring members of the 2019 Falls High School speech team narrated the sound track.
The audio portion is available for download at the International Falls Public Library website, according to Diane Adams, librarian and trail committee member. Alternatively, a playback device can be checked out from the library, carried along the routes and returned to the library. Printed maps are available at the library and around the community.
“We hope the walking tour will bring back memories for some and introduce new connections for others,” said Amdahl. She recommends calling the International Falls Public Library or visiting its website for more information.