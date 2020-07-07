Christopher Hogan has the Republican endorsement for Minnesota Senate District 3.
The position is now held by Tom Bakk.
The endorsement was made during a virtual endorsing convention June 23.
A lifelong resident of northeastern Minnesota, and an International Falls native, Hogan, 44, is a resident of Silver Creek Township, located between Two Harbors and Silver Bay.
Nancy McHarg of International Falls will serve as his campaign manager, while John Bathke of Two Harbors is treasurer.
In a seven-minute address prior to the endorsement, Hogan cited four reasons he believes he will be elected. "Noting the hardworking people in the district deserve a clear choice, that he is a qualified candidate working with businesses the last 20 years in the area, that results really do matter, and that the district needs someone to work in tandem with other elected leaders such as U.S. Rep. (Pete) Stauber, and the majority in the state Senate," said a news release from the campaign.
Hogan was the last of area Republican candidates to file for office, "giving the residents of Minnesota Senate District 3 a full Republican slate or ticket to pick from for each elected office," the release said.
Hogan's campaign focuses on being the pro-industry, pro-commerce candidate.
Minnesota Senate District 3 encompasses Koochiching, Cook, and Lake counties, the northern portion of St. Louis County, and the Hermantown-Proctor areas.