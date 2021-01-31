SAND BAY, Rainy Lake - The fishing report from Rainy Lake's Sand Bay may be coming from a new source this year: the Fun Food Factory's food house.
Joe and Trena Martinez, who operate the Fun Food Factory food truck, are along the Sand Bay Rainy Lake Ice Road offering hot food and drink, and even maybe a little information about the bite, and what's working below the ice.
"People don't know I am out here yet, but some people have been stopping by, and it's nice - you can ask people how they are doing fishing," he said with a smile. "Stop by."
The Martinez's have for the past six years spent the winter months in Arizona, but because of the pandemic decided to stay home this year.
"Visit with the grand kids and all that kind of good stuff," he said.
Saturday's mid 20-degree temperatures likely felt balmy to many in Borderland, following on the heels of Wednesday's -28 low.
But Joe Martinez, manning the house, said even a mild Borderland winter doesn't compare to experiencing Arizona's winter.
"This year isn't bad, but I got used to the warm," he said.
With the pandemic encouraging people to enjoy the great outdoors, he said they figured they'd rig a food house for the ice.
"I thought more people would be out here this year; you can't go anywhere else, really," he said. "A lot of people out here - they get tired of eating a beef stick and want a burger or a hot dog, or some hot chocolate for the kids."
The green food house is on the north side of the ice road, about one-quarter of a mile from its source at Rainy Lake Marine. It's open for business when the red and yellow "open" flag is flying.
Hours are on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m., "depends on how I am doing fishing," he joked.
And no, he really doesn't have his food house rigged for fishing.
"Wish I could," he said laughing.