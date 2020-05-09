The COVID-19 Economic Security Act, which would provide relief to thousands of Minnesotans experiencing difficulties during the pandemic, was approved Thursday by the Minnesota House.
It contains a measure chief authored by Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL - International Falls, which makes new investments in broadband development aimed at helping students participate in distance learning and allowing other Minnesotans to access health care, economic opportunities and many other benefits.
The House passed the bill Thursday on a 75-58 party-line vote. It now goes to the Senate.
“Distance learning has meant challenges for Minnesota students who don’t have the ability to get online, and they deserve access to their teachers and lesson materials during this challenging time,” Ecklund said in a statement. “The investments we’re making today in high-speed broadband will help students succeed, address challenges folks have in addressing telemedicine services, and help expand internet access to more Minnesotans who increasingly rely on it in today’s world.”
The legislation invests $15 million in a new Distance Learning Broadband Access grant program to provide students with the equipment necessary to access learning materials on the internet and reimburse school districts for costs to provide broadband access. It also invests $10 million in the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband grant program to expand high-speed broadband, with the funding targeted to unserved areas. Finally, it invests $2 million in the new Telemedicine Equipment Reimbursement grant program to reimburse health care providers and counties that purchase and install telemedicine equipment to provide COVID-19-related health care services.
The COVID-19 Economic Security Act contains other provisions delivering much-needed relief to thousands of Minnesotans experiencing difficulties during the pandemic.
Minnesota’s personal care assistants, called PCAs, serve Minnesotans with disabilities, seniors, and other vulnerable populations. The bill delivers a 15-percent temporary reimbursement rate increase for personal care assistance services during the COVID-19 pandemic and makes other program modifications to help ensure vulnerable Minnesotans get the care they need. In addition to the 15-percent rate increase, PCAs can now be paid for 310 hours of services per month, up from 275. The bill allows a parent or legal guardian of a minor PCA recipient, or a spouse of a PCA recipient, to earn wages for providing PCA services during the peacetime emergency.
The bill includes $100 million in assistance for Minnesota renters, homeowners, and landlords. In addition to support for rent and mortgages, qualified applicants can receive help paying utility bills and property taxes. The proposal has received broad support, ranging from the Homes for All Coalition, representing 250 Minnesota housing organizations, to the Minnesota Multi-Housing Association, which represents property management companies throughout the state.
Finally, the legislation appropriates $55 million to the Small Business Emergency Loan program at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which was launched by Executive Order 20-15 from Gov. Walz on March 23. The program’s original $30 million has since been exhausted.
The bill directs funding to come from the state’s $1.87 billion share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, if available.