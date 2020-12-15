The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has canceled the upcoming 2021 Icebox Days festival.
The Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run will be held as an all-virtual event.
“Evaluating the current regulations and restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 at an event, the difficult decision was made to cancel this year’s Icebox Days” said Tricia Heibel, chamber president. “The fact that our state is currently under fluctuating executive orders places additional risk in knowing what the rules could be mid-January and whether the festival could be held at all.”
But, the FYGBR tradition goes on.
“Although it is going to look and feel different, we really didn’t want to break the tradition of never having canceled the FYGBR race,” she said. “It has persevered under extreme weather conditions and we wanted to show it was tough enough to happen amid COVID. We found the virtual option a perfect solution.”
Registration is open and the link is available at freezeyergizzardrun.com or tempotickets.com/FYGBR2021.
In addition to the FYGBR, there may be other traditional Icebox Days events that move forward with a COVID-19-modified version, such as the Frostbite Falls Golf Open, she said. The chamber will share information about these events as confirmed, however there will not be a formal festival schedule released.
Much consultation
Meanwhile, Heibel said the decision to cancel 41st Icebox Days Festival came after great thought and consultation with a wide range of people.
“We wanted to be thorough in gathering information to ensure we were making the right decision,” Heibel added that, “There was a lot of discussion about how this is the first time the festival has been canceled in 40 years and no one took the decision to not go forward lightly.”
She reports she’s been talking with Icebox Days event coordinators since late summer, evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 regulations on the overall festival, said a news release. Coordinators were surveyed about their interest in holding their specific events and how the restrictions may affect participation, sponsorship, and spectators. The idea that the events could be impacted by the Canadian border closure was also considered.
Heibel said she talked with staff from chambers in other parts of the state about how events they have held in the past few months played out, asking for advice and input on the required organization needed to safely host an event following CDC recommendations and Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
In addition, she reports she consulted with local county public health officials.
FYGBR
A number of races have been converted into virtual races since the start of the pandemic, and the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run 5k and 10k races will be, too, Heibel said.
The idea that the races could be held virtually came after talking with other race directors in other parts of the state.
Runners will sign up to complete the 5k, 10k or both, and have a two-week window to complete their run, wherever they are.
“With no course set, or on-premise events, runners can complete their run wherever they are and can run outdoors or on a treadmill,” Heibel said.
Individual results will be reported back to the registration site and participants will receive a unique runner shirt and virtual goodie bag.
As a virtual race, that means there will not be a runner reception or awards ceremony, nor will the local course be set and lined with Rotarian volunteers.
“The FYGBR has been the anchor event of Icebox Days and we always have such a great time hosting it. We have a high percent of loyal, repeat runners, many who have turned into friends, and we will miss seeing everyone this year,” said Heibel.
For questions related to the virtual Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run or other Chamber events and information, call 218-283-9400 or email chamberadmin@intlfalls.org.