The Icebox Radio Theater will kick off its 16th season on Friday with the release of "Vacant," an original audio play on its podcast and streaming radio platforms.
"Vacant" is the premiere episode of the theater’s new series, "Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis," a six-episode descent into the world of dark fantasy and drama, each episode designed to be both chilling and thought-provoking. Episodes of this exciting new series of original plays will be released monthly.
"Vacant" tells the story of a young shut-in obsessed with her next-door neighbor, a convicted murderer she blames for the decline of their neighborhood. The series will be released on the "Frozen Frights" podcast feed which can be accessed at iceboxradio.org on the Podcasts page, or at https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-frozen-frights-podcast.
Founded in 2004, Icebox Radio Theater is an award-winning audio theater company that focuses its work on original plays about the northland. Produced with local talent in International Falls, Icebox Radio podcasts were downloaded more than 100,000 times last year, and play to a streaming radio audience from more than 90 countries.