International Falls City Council Monday agreed to partner with a local group in an effort to establish a "one-stop shop" for information about the community.
Mayor Harley Droba brought the proposal to the table Monday asking the city to provide $6,000 in labor by its Information Technology Administrator Todd Ojala for start up, with maintenance of the site the responsibility of the city, and fundraising for improvements handled by IFalls Nice.
Droba said the proposal involves the local group IFalls Nice, which he and Falls School Board members Ted Saxton and Toni Korpi started nearly one year ago to encourage a more positive community.
The total cost of the proposal is $25,225, to be paid by the following: a grant of $17,125 from Koochiching Technology Initiative; Small Town Tech web hosting in-kind services valued at $1,000; Small Town Tech email hosting in-kind services valued at $600; a $500 contribution from IFalls Nice; and the city contribution of $6,000 in-kind services of Ojala's time, valued at $60 per hour.
Droba told the council the comprehensive web portal would include information about how to pay a water bill and how to become active in the community, by adding to the IFallsNice.com features including: "how to" sections; community calendar; informational sections on lodging, local businesses, local nonprofit groups, recreational offerings, relocation, area history, education and border crossing; park and playground map; and links to local media outlets.
Asked Monday by Councilor Walt Buller if he had the time to do the work required to make the proposal a reality, Ojala said he'd like to read the proposal, but that he believed it doable.
Droba told the council that neighboring cities will be allowed to be listed on the site at their own expense.
The current IFalls Nice website will continue, Droba said, but the added the features will provide more opportunities for people to explore the community online.
Droba said the portal would be similar to one created for the city of Ely, called Elyite, found at https://elyite.com/.
Arrowhead Ultra
The council agreed to the routine requests for the 16th annual Arrowhead Ultra 135 on Jan. 7, as again requested by organizers and directors Jackie and Ken Kruger.
Ken Kruger told the council the Arrowhead Ultra is among the 50 most difficult races on the Earth, with participants running, skiing or biking within 60 hours from International Falls to Tower.
He said the roster of 192 competitors was filled for the 2020 race in just a few hours, after it opened Sept. 1. He said rookie slots filled in four hours with veteran racers filling those slots in just 30 hours. Racers will come from 27 states and six countries.
A polar vortex brought frigid temperatures last year for the race, prompting news coverage for several national and state media outlets.
This year's start will again take place at 7 a.m. at Kerry Park and be marked with fireworks, as approved by the council.
In council also, with little discussion approved, the final 2020 levy that will collect $2.93 million from city property owners to support a budget of just over $14 million.
Councilor Joe Krause, who serves as chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, moved adoption, with Droba noting the budget will be more difficult to balance because the city will need to put more money aside for street, water and other infrastructure projects than it did for 2020.
The council also:
- Agreed to schedule regular council meetings for 5:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in an effort to increase attendance by residents. The change, from the 4:30 p.m. start time, is for a three-month period to see if the later start time accommodates more attendance.
- Denied a request to provide an encroachment agreement to a resident who wanted the city to remove blacktop from a small area near 825 Third Ave. to allow a homeowner to make landscape improvements. Councilors voiced concern about setting precedent and liability. Councilor Leon Ditsch abstained.
- Agreed to sell the state several easements to allow for the Minnesota Department of Transportation to work on U.S. Highway 53 in 2020.
- Agreed to provide a $5 per-hour increase in the $140 per-hour rate the city pays Attorney Steve Shermoen.
- Agreed to a 2-percent increase in wages and benefits in 2020 for non-union salaried positions, including a $50 increase in the health reimbursements. The increase is similar to those of the three union bargaining units.