Due to concerns about people gathering in groups during the pandemic, IFalls Nice has decided to cancel its Concerts in the Park series.
A news release from Harley Droba said the group is considering other activities that may benefit the community. Concerts in the Park is funded primarily by local businesses. That support has allowed made it possible to provide payment for the local talent.
"We understand how important (the concerts) are for our community and thank (the businesses) for their support in the past," Droba continued. "Please understand our difficult decision and support the businesses that make our event possible."