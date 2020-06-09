The International Falls Bass Championship Board has canceled this year's event.
The board carefully considered the event, and ultimately made the very difficult decision to cancel, Gary Potter, board president, said in a letter last week to anglers and the community.
The event relies on sponsorships from local businesses, many of which are struggling after closures and lack of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We cannot expect our local business sponsors to continue their support of the IFBC in the midst of it all," he wrote.
And, he said the continued success of the IFBC needs the help and health of volunteers, sponsors, anglers and community supporters.
"Along with the financial ramifications, the recent events this year have made it difficult to ensure the safety and health of our fans and community," he wrote.
Potter wrote that the decision was not made lightly and options to make parts of the event work were thoroughly explored.
"The IFBC is a celebration," he said. "A celebration we cannot make possible by eliminating the gathering of our fans in Smokey Bear Park."
Anglers said they were disappointed the tournament was canceled, but agreed that now is not the time to ask local business to financially support the event, and volunteers to possibly risk their health.
Five-time IFBC champion Jeff Gustafson, and 2019 IFBC champion LeRoy Wilson, of International Falls, each said they understood the decision to cancel and will return for the 2021 event.
"I don't blame any people for making this decision," Gustafson, of Kenora, Ontario, said Friday, as he traveled toward Alabama to compete in the Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament. "At the end of the day, it's probably for the best."
Wilson, too, said he was especially looking forward to this year's tournament.
"Any time you are a champion, you want to come back to defend it," he said.
But both said reducing the risk to the community's health and the toll on its struggling businesses must be the priority this year.
"I know some people will be upset about it, but people need to understand in these big community-run events, a lot of volunteers are needed to make them function the way they do; and it's a tough time to ask businesses for hand-outs," Gustafson said.
"They can't afford to give it out when it's as bad as things are," Wilson said of the local business sponsorships that help fund the event.
Cancellation of the tournament and the Fourth of July celebration will also financially impact local folks, as both events cost money, while they also bring money into the community.
"It affects everybody both ways," Wilson said.
Both anglers said cancellation of the Falls tournament follows many others, both regionally and nationally.
Gustafson pointed to August's Kenora Bass International, or KBI, was canceled in April, citing the same reasons: risk to volunteer health and cost to struggling businesses. And, the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship has also been canceled.
"Hopefully, next year, everything will be back at it - the tournament will be bigger and better than ever, and there will probably be more appetite to compete," Gustafson said, noting the continued growth in popularity of the sport.
"You've got to look for the positives of it," he continued. "I live for bass tournament fishing. It's my living. The big events up there, my summer revolved around them. So yes, it's disappointed, but you can still go fishing and be out there."
Wilson said he's sure Potter will make the event happen next year.
"It's a good group in the Falls to run they tournament, and I am sure they will do all they can to make it up, and next year will be better and it can't get much better," he said. "It's pretty much the premier event."
In the meantime, each said they would continue to fish a few tournaments.
Wilson has his Hibbing bass club, which names a club champion at the end of the year.
And Gustafson will compete this week in the Bassmaster Elite Series resumption of its tournament schedule at Lake Eufaula, Ala., where several social-distancing and safety measures will be used to comply with state and federal guidelines in an attempt to help keep everyone in attendance safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Potter said the board is appreciative for the event's supporters and its volunteers. "We are grateful for all of your time, energy and passion that many of you have given to help grow the IFBC over the past 15 years, Please stay healthy and let’s plan on seeing everyone next year as we continue to grow the IFBC," he wrote.
He said the board has hope: "Hope that our community will recover from hardship, hope that everyone stays healthy and hope that together we can work to make next year bigger and better than it has ever been."