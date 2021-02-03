The International Falls Fire Department Wednesday responded to a fire at Barajas Mexican Grill just before 10 p.m.
No flames or smoke appeared to be erupting from the building shortly after crews arrived. A Barajas employee told The Journal the fire occurred on a stove.
The employee said there were no injuries, everyone in the building evacuated safely and that there was no damage to the restaurant's dining room.
No additional information on the cause of the fire, or how much damage occurred, is available at this time.
Barajas announcement
Later Wednesday night, Barajas owners Ruben and Gabriela Barajas, posted on the restaurant's Facebook page that it would close permanently "in the next month."
"We know how the pandemic has hurt many other businesses and families. We had hoped to one day buy the building but due to financial reasons we are not in a position to do so," the post said. "The building is being bought by another individual. We do not have any information on who or what the plans are for the space, however, it will no longer be a Mexican Restaurant. Our hearts, sincerely, go out to others who are experiencing hardships from this pandemic too.
"It is not easy to let go of this family business which we put so much time, energy and passion into developing. It was a business we planned to keep in the family for generations to come. Our aim was always to bring a welcoming and fun atmosphere with delicious and authentic Mexican food."
The owners said they hope to continue to serve the community by offering a limited menu from the taco trailer "as soon as possible."
The post also said the restaurant will be closed Feb. 4 "for a few days and then up and running for business as long as inventory is available."
