A rally on federal immigration policy Saturday in International Falls featured protesters ages 12-97, all of whom were standing up to say “Families Belong Together.”
The rally held in Smokey Bear Park comes two months after President Donald Trump’s administration implemented a “zero tolerance” policy toward undocumented immigrants, leading to the separation of thousands of children from their parents.
The main rally was in Washington D.C., but others across the country took to the streets calling for the reunification of migrant families, in addition to an end to family detentions and separations.
For some of the more than 30 protesters demonstrating in Borderland, led by “Indivisible IFalls,” the current issues are hitting close to home.
“This is a very serious humanitarian issue, families have a right to be together and our administration has a responsibility to keep families together, especially ones that are seeking a safe place,” said Matthew Davis of Minneapolis. “We have the means to care for people in this country and because of that we have a moral obligation to do so.”
Davis, whose family lives in Littlefork, also said he couldn’t imagine being without his children.
“We’re all immigrants — immigrants are the backbone of our strength,” John Carlson of the Falls added.
Despite rallying for four hours in intermittent rain, and later 80-degree heat, the group was seeing more support than opposition for their efforts.
“(We were) happy for (the) enthusiastic response from people driving by,” said Carol Stegmeir, organizer.
“Overwhelmingly we’ve been pleased,” added Jan Johnson of the various car honks and thumbs up.
Johnson, of Borderland, also brought along her 12-year-old granddaughter, Sadie, of Rochester.
“She has a good grip, I think, on what’s going on in our country and the world, and that gives me hope for our future,” said Jan of Sadie. “We support everything that’s in favor of fairness and what this country is really about. We need to impact what we can, we need to fight for what’s right. It just breaks my heart — just like everyone who is here.”
“I have several cousins that I couldn’t imagine what it would be like for...to be separated from their families,” added Sadie.
Overall, the group’s message was clear.
“We have to get something done,” explained protester Debbie Peterson.
Indivisible IFalls is a local branch of a national organization formed in response to concerns about the Trump Administration. Members are involved in voter registration drives, educational presentations related to national and local issues into the community, outreach to elected officials and organizing opportunities for community members to demonstrate.