Snow-covered school buses pulled into the driveway of the Saunders U-Cut Tree Farm on Thursday, and Falls Elementary students excitedly poured out, ready to hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.
Teachers Kimberley McDonald, Katherine Winkel and Luke Zika led their fourth-graders through the snowy rows of trees, students carefully inspecting the branches to find a suitable fit for their classrooms.
“Don’t choose a tree that’s taller than your teacher,” Winkel reminded her class as some students started to gravitate toward eight-foot-tall trees.
Each student was given the opportunity to help cut down the tree, and some found themselves surprised at how difficult it was to use a handsaw.
After tough decisions were made, each class made it back with the ‘perfect tree.’
“What a perfect day for this,” McDonald noted after thanking the Saunders and heading beck to school.
Gary and Pam Saunders invite FES fourth graders to their tree farm every year to pick out their classroom trees. Fifth graders from Indus will also visit the tree farm on Friday.