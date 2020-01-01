While the end of the year often brings recollections of the past year, The Journal asked four Borderland leaders for their look forward.
In their own words, Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund, Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen, International Falls Mayor Harley Droba and Koochiching County Board Chair Brian McBride have shared their thoughts about Borderland's future.
Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund: As 2019 comes to a close, plenty of signs point to strong future for Borderland
I would like to start off by thanking the people of northern Minnesota for the opportunity to serve them at the state Capitol, and I want to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season. I also thank The Journal for the opportunity to discuss the bright future that Koochiching County and the Borderland area are poised to experience. This can only be a reality with strong leadership from local officials, businesses, educators, and civic leaders, not to mention the residents, workers, and families who all contribute to our success.
After enacting a two-year state budget in 2019, the upcoming legislative session will primarily consider state policy changes and a proposed capital investment package. Lawmakers and state agencies will submit legislation to make necessary updates to current statutes as well as new laws. The governor and lawmakers will also consider a potential supplemental budget. The November economic forecast projected a positive budget balance, and we will receive a revised estimate in February.
The capital investment bill - a.k.a. the bonding bill - will receive a great deal of attention this session. Across the state, local officials are requesting more than $5 billion to repair, maintain, and construct public assets including colleges and universities, parks and trails, roads and bridges, wastewater treatment infrastructure, and economic improvement opportunities. The Borderland area has three such requests this year for consideration.
The city of Ranier is requesting funding for a safe harbor and pier system which would improve access to local waterfront restaurants, pubs and shops for recreational boaters. The second request is from the airport commission for runway improvements at Falls International Airport, leveraging federal dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration. Finally, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is requesting funding for an overpass over the rail line on the Van Lynn Road, or CSAH 24, a long-needed project that will greatly enhance safety for motorists who travel that road. These projects all mean a great deal to our local communities, and they will serve to help improve our overall quality of life while creating good-paying construction jobs.
There are several signs pointing us in a positive direction that give me great hope for the future of our region. In no particular order: The new Cantilever hotel and distillery in Ranier will soon be opened; developers recently announced plans for a new 83-room Best Western Plus to be built in International Falls; UPS’s recent relocation to its new world-class distribution center built in the business park is a welcome addition to our community; and we recently heard from a couple of young men originally from the area that are starting a new concrete company, and want to expand into the business park.
The city of International Falls and MnDOT have made final plans for the Highway 53 entrance to the city. This plan will help beautify the entrance to the city, and will help make the area inviting and provide healthy transportation options such as hiking and biking trails. The cities of Big Falls, Northome, and Littlefork have also had many road, water, and wastewater projects completed in the last couple of years, and Big Falls is also in the process of expanding and rebuilding their campground.
I would be remiss if I did not mention the services that our nonprofits provide to our community. The folks who work for them provide resources that many of us will never use, but when we do need them, I am thankful that these fine groups are in place and providing services.
I also want to thank all of our local employers that have kept our economy going throughout the years with their investment and loyalty to our community.
I will close with this thought. Several years ago my wife Joan and I were on a tour of a housing project in a different state. Our tour guide made a comment that a community that does not have construction going on is a community that is in decline. We can be proud of the projects we have happening now, and the ones that will be started in the near future. I feel that our future is bright, and that we can continue to see progress made in the Borderland.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen: A good place to live and do business
Looking forward. From an economic development perspective “looking forward” is a central part of many of our discussions and initiatives around investment, job creation, and retention. While Koochiching County has suffered some recent setbacks and has its own set of challenges, there’s reason for optimism looking forward. A basis for that optimism, often overlooked, is attitude. If people feel that the outlook is positive, they will be more willing to invest in and promote their communities. Given the incredible pace of change it’s hard to look too far forward, so I’ll focus on the near-term.
I like to look at this question from a combined public/private perspective and the roles that both play in guiding us. Understanding the role of public/government spending versus the private sector is important and the strength that lies in partnership. In terms of governmental spending in supporting future growth and success, the county and individual communities have invested wisely in infrastructure.
Nearly every city in the county in the last several years has invested in water, sewer, and street improvements. While not terribly sexy, these improvements are critical for future growth and attracting investment. Next year, the city of International Falls and MNDoT will begin the redevelopment of the Highway 53 corridor into the community which will not only provide a more aesthetic welcome but hopefully stimulate additional investment in the corridor.
The city’s implementation of the sales tax will allow for additional focused investment in streets and infrastructure. And, the county’s investment - along with leveraging state and federal partners - in the Island View Sewer Project is forward thinking in terms of future investment and maintaining water quality.
The city of International Falls and Koochiching County continue to invest in the airport – with the new terminal and now with the reconstruction of the runway, again, with federal and state partners.
Another important infrastructure investment within the County has been in broadband. The Koochiching Technology Initiative has helped secure a Blandin Broadband Grant to stimulate additional investment in various forms of technology and established relationships with service providers to continue to look at ways to provide high-speed internet service to un-served and under-served areas.
From the private sector our largest employer, Packaging Corporation of America, continues to invest in operations to ensure profitably and has added employees in recent months. We’re also seeing new investment from the private sector – much of it local – in the Rainy Lake Vacation RV Campground, the proposed Best Western, new ownership in Northernaire Houseboats, the Hilltop Motel, the old Knights Inn - now Nomad - hotel and the Thunderbird Lodge. And, the anticipation surrounding the opening of the Cantilever Hotel and Distillery in Ranier is warranted as this unique project will provide a different kind of visitor experience. Another reason for optimism is investments by younger entrepreneurs on main street businesses. And, after some time, we’re finally seeing some activity in the International Falls Business Park.
Additionally, local healthcare providers continue to significantly invest locally in facilities, technology, and people to meet the needs of citizens and provide treatment and services locally.
While challenges for growth in our area remain, these investments and partnerships should reinforce the fact that this is a good place to live and do business.
Koochiching County Board Chair Brian McBride: Items, issues will impact county favorably
As Koochiching County moves forward these are items and issues that will impact the county favorably:
- The Island View sewer project will be completed and provide for clean water for the Rainy Lake basin and help to spur economic development in the area. We have a new RV park and hope that more can be developed because of a treatment system.
- Construction continues at the airport as we now enter into a three-year runway rehab with a total money figure of $50 million. Nearly 98 percent of that is federal and state funded. Along with our new terminal we are positioned to serve the county and community for the next 25 to 30 years.
- County continues to manage our forests to support our industries and public. It is so important that we have a sustainable wood supply for our largest employer, PCA.
- The county and Northland Counseling have entered into a grant agreement to purchase the UHC building to better serve their clients and to allow expansion of services.
- 2020 is not only an election year it is also a census year. It is so very important that everyone is counted as it affects our future funding for services, and also our representation at the state Legislature and Congress.
- The county will be developing a 5-10 year plan as our Highway Department needs to be brought to Americans with Disabilities standards or replaced, and our jail and Law Enforcement Center no longer meets our needs and codes.
- We continue to look for ways to fund future highway projects such as the Van Lynn, County Road 24, overpass. Funding for construction is getting tougher and more will be shifted to the local taxpayer possibly through local sales tax. Local sales tax option can only be used for road and highway projects.
- Have started thoughts of how and who to engage into a possible casino discussion. This area is absolutely a prime spot with the border and tourist traffic. Very early and development may be just one commissioner's dream.
International Falls Mayor Harley Droba: Our future is whatever we make it, let's make it a good one
International Falls is entering a new decade and it’s time to get out of the funk that our community has been in. 2020 will be an awesome new era for International Falls. We will be focusing on three core areas: infrastructure, economic preservation, and recreation.
Investment in infrastructure will be on top of the priority list. Residents will watch our city streets get upgrades that are long overdue. Approximately 85 blocks will be upgraded in the next year. Also, the Highway 53 reconstruction project and the private investment of the Best Western Plus is going to rejuvenate the southern corridor of International Falls. International Falls will be remarketing our Commercial Loan Program to allow low interest loans for all businesses and highly encourage those on Highway 53 to upgrade in conjunction with the reconstruction project. There will be inconveniences, including detours and access limitations to both residential and commercial properties, but they are short term and necessary to allow for long-term fundamental improvements.
Retail businesses coming into International Falls are wonderful, especially when they offer a new product or service to the community. We, however, have limited resources of both labor and money, and spreading our resources too thin can hinder economic development. In 2020, we will refocus our efforts on “Economic Preservation,” working with local businesses to provide growth, additional products, and succession planning. Also, while we are on the topic of retail, we should mention Kmart. We have a local team working with Kmart’s building owner to offer retail in the vacant space. Kmart’s owners have plans for building upgrades and retail placement. Economic preservation must also include manufacturing, distribution, and tourism. Again, in 2020 we will focus on what we have. We are working to facilitate the reopening of the Bildrite fiberboard plant. We will reach out to area manufacturing and help where we are able.
The future is bright with possibilities on growing recreational tourism in the area. The new hotels and RV park on the lake will offer much needed rooms for people to enjoy our backyard. These accommodations will allow for additional sports tournaments, more use of Voyageurs National Park, and larger city festivals. In 2020, International Falls will develop a plan to better utilize our walking paths, bike routes, and park spaces. We are developing a master plan to upgrade Kerry Park into modern a recreational destination. Our focus is to reinvest in existing infrastructure and help it grow.
If International Falls wants to be roaring in the '20s, we need to take risks. We need local entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and invest in the community and their businesses. Business owners need to strive to meet the demands of commerce or look into succession planning. We need to reinvest in our homes and take steps to make the places we live better. We need to participate in our local government, not just pointing out problems, but actively promoting solutions. Our future hasn’t been written yet, no one’s has. Our future is whatever we make. Let’s make it a good one.