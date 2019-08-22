International Falls and the Falls Fire/Rescue/EMS department got a boost in population in the last year.
In the past 11 months, members of the departments' families have welcomed nine babies. The group includes two girls and seven boys, two of which are twins.
"It's really nice to see younger families on our department," said Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, whose son Vinny was born Sept. 11.
As more and more members of the department announced the news of their pending arrivals, the group planned to get together once all nine babies had been born. The final two babies - sons of firefighters Drew Eldien and Chris Heibel - were due a week apart in August, but ended up being born the same day at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Finally all together on Tuesday, the group introduced the new generation to each other, and appeared to enjoy the interaction. Some babies were perfectly content while others slept and a few had enough of the experience and left in tears.
The new babies include:
- Vinny Mannausau, son of Adam Mannausau, fire chief, born Sept. 11, 2018
- Emmett Sobczynski, son of Nicole Maish, paramedic, born Oct. 23, 2018
- Jane Winkel, daughter of John Winkel, firefighter, born Nov. 6, 2018
- Paisley Harris, daughter of Jake Harris, firefighter, born Jan. 8
- James and Benjamin Rudolph, sons of David Rudolph, EMT, born April 3
- Mack Olson, son of Heather Olson, EMT, born June 7
- Eddy Eldien, son of Drew Eldien, firefighter, born Aug. 1
- Jett Heibel, son of Chris Heibel, firefighter, born Aug. 1