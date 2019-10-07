The Indus homecoming week was held Sept. 30-Oct. 4 with activities for all grades throughout the week sponsored by the sophomore class.
Spirit Days included: plaid/flannel day, pajama/wacky-tacky day, music genre day, spirit/dress up day, and camo cay.
Monday was the start of the classroom door decorating contest and the winners were fourth grade, first grade, and fifth grade in elementary; and freshmen, social work office, and seniors in high school. The doors were judged on appearance, originality, clarity of message, school spirit and effort. The sophomore class also made locker recognition items for players on fall sports teams.
On Tuesday, the school participated in the Crayola ColorCycle program for recycling used and dried out markers. The markers will be shipped to Crayola and recycled into other products.
On music genre day, there were lunchroom contests to see who could name the songs or movie themes from the 2000s.
Thursday was the pepfest and coronation at the end of the school day.
Making a rare appearance was the Trojan mascot, worn by freshman Henry Morgan, who created the costume himself.
Candidates for homecoming were: sophomores Lydia Black, Audrianna Nielsen, Colin Leahy, Ulric Pickar, and Chase Steinbach; juniors RayAnna Wolden, Stephen Johnson, Dylan Walls, and Korben Whitbeck; seniors Kendahl Cox, Erika Loughrey, Emma Morgan, Austin Hasbargen, and Cody Kelly.
Royalty for the 2019 homecoming were: sophomore attendants Lydia Black and Chase Steinbach, junior princess RayAnna Wolden and junior prince Korben Whitbeck; senior queen Kendahl Cox and senior king Austin Hasbargen. Emcees for the coronation were Lydia Black, Chase Steinbach, Kendahl Cox, and Emma Morgan.
Following the coronation, there was an ice-cream eating contest won by elementary student AnMarie Peterson and high school student Brady Cox. Students then transitioned to the gymnasium while the school band played the school song. Principal Laurie Bitter introduced fall sports teams and coaches, who then commented on their team's progress. The afternoon ended with group games led by Evan Amdahl, physical education/health instructor.
The lady Trojans played junior varsity and varsity games against Red Lake and recognized parents at parents' night on Thursday evening.
Senior Anastasia Noyes was also recognized as the captain and only senior on the girls volleyball team. The volleyball team wore pink in recognition of breast cancer awareness and sold t-shirts to raise money for gas cards for cancer patients in Koochiching County.
Students in grades seven through 12 stayed after school for the games and a homecoming dance, with music by deejay Flashback.