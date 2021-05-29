Six Indus School seniors marched to the processional “Pomp and Circumstance” Friday as they prepared to graduate.
Graduating this year are Jacob Hasbargen, Irish Malapitan, Audrianna Nielsen, Hunter Vacura, Korben Wolden Whitbeck, and RayAnna Wolden. Malapitan was named this year's salutatorian, and Hasbargen was named valedictorian.
Principal Laurie Bitter, and the Rev. Tony Zook, welcomed family and guests, with the seniors presenting white roses to their families. ISD 363 Superintendent Jeremy Tammi was also in attendance.
A slide/video presentation created by the seniors showcased special memories of their years at Indus School.
Scholarships were given out from the American Legion, Border Bank, Coca-Cola, Education Minnesota, local loggers, North Star Electric, Shannon’s, and Voyageurs Communication.
Memorial scholarships were also presented from the Karen Anderson White Elephant Memorial, the Leonard J. Kucera Memorial, and the Lundgren Memorial.
Bitter recognized honor students Hasbargen, Malapitan, and Wolden and introduced speaker Soren Olesen, industrial technology teacher.
Olesen referenced a story about a team of bikers whose coach encouraged them to improve by 1 percent at a time in different areas of performance until they became winners. Olesen suggested that the graduates continually seek to grow and improve themselves 1 percent at a time, too, so that they can become successful.
Hasbargen thanked teachers and others in the school and community who had influenced him during his years attending Indus School.
Bitter and School Board Members Ralph Lewis and Teresa Rud presented graduates with their diplomas.
The graduation ended with a story by Rev. Zook about a little boy who was attending school for the first time. His mother gave him a pencil, and offered to help him sharpen it, but he refused, saying he wanted to do it himself. When he got to school, the teacher, the superintendent, and others offered to sharpen it for him, but he refused, saying he wanted to do it himself. So, the boy, being unfamiliar with sharpening a pencil, sharpened it and sharpened it, until there was nothing left of it!
Zook urged the students to avoid always believing they have to do everything themselves, and instead allow others to help sharpen them. He handed out a pencil to each student.