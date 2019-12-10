The annual Christmas concert at Indus School on Dec. 5 featured choirs from all grades and instrumental music.
The concert included the school band, a guitar solo by Ulric Pickar, a trumpet solo by music director Janet Holte, and a woodwind ensemble composed of Erika Loughrey playing flute, Hattie Ulrich and Lyndsey Newburgh on clarinet, and Brea Hasbargen on alto saxophone.
Students assisted their instructor in choosing the songs for the concert.
Preschoolers charmed the audience with “Twinkle, Twinkle Christmas Star,” then “Away in a Manger,” accompanied by the high school guitar class. The high school choir joined them for “Silent Night,” ending with a stanza in German.
The kindergarten and first-grade classes also sang “Holly Jolly Christmas” with the high school choir, then independently sang three other tunes. Next, the second through fourth grades combined voices on “Silver Bells,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “When Christmas Comes to Town.”
High school choir members sang a couple of favorites: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” They were “accompanied” by Brea Hasbargen and Colyn Peterson who mimicked saxophone players on the first song.
The fifth and sixth graders then sang “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Leroy the Redneck Reindeer,” accompanied by guitar.
The concert ended with the high school band playing “Little Drummer Boy,” “Many Christmas Greetings,” and “Christmas Mash-Up.”
Santa and Mrs. Santa also joined in the festivities, bringing treats for all the boys and girls.