The “Little Bit of Country” Indus Prom took place Friday, with indoor and outdoor activities provided by the junior class.
The theme of the prom was carried out with decorations such as straw bales, red-and-white tablecloths, and a barbecue.
The week prior to prom, students voted on royalty, who were crowned on awards day, May 18. Prom king was senior Jacob Hasbargen; prom queen was senior RayAnna Wolden. Prom adviser was Stacy served as prom adviser.
The prom was scaled back with no outside guests allowed this year, but the students who attended “had a blast,” noted one observer.
After a game of softball on school grounds, students ate grilled chicken, burgers, and hot dogs, which was followed by a dance with music by Flashback.
The evening ended outdoors with a campfire, s’mores, and guitars, and then volleyball in the dark until 1 a.m.