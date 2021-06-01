The Indus School had a 5K run/walk race April 30, where 76 students, from the preschool to the 12th grade, competed outdoors on the school grounds.
There were four categories, or teams. There was the kindergarten to third grade, fourth to sixth grade, seventh to ninth grade and 10th to 12th grade.
Overall, the winner of the race was AnMarie Peterson, with Jacob Hasbargen close behind, followed by RayAnna Wolden with Rylee Strand right behind her--one second in between the two.
The top three in kindergarten to third grade were Sierra Long at 31:08, Eden Harness at 28:48 and Hunter Remington at 26:07.
Up next with fourth to sixth grade, we have Jessica Holte at 26:06, Mark Sarkisyan at 22:48 and Rylee Strand at 22:38.
Next was seventh to ninth grade, with Justina Holte at 26:20, Dmitry Sarkisyan at 22:39 and AnMarie Peterson at 19:33.
And last, from the 10th to 12th grade were Ben Berthiaume at 23:12, RayAnna Wolden at 22:37 and Jacob Hasbargen at 19:36.