Indus School is among 30 wastewater treatment facilities in northeastern Minnesota recognized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for outstanding permit compliance.
According to a news release, to receive the recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” said Joe Braun, an environmental specialist with the Industrial Wastewater/Stormwater Compliance and Enforcement Unit at MPCA. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”
A total of 311 wastewater treatment facilities across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.