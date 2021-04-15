Local folks can have input into the development of a shared community vision for the Highway 11/71 corridor through International Falls and east to Ranier.
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission Planning, on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Transportation District One, is working with stakeholders in International Falls and Ranier to develop a transportation plan for northeast Koochiching County.
Improvements for that transportation route are scheduled for 2027, said ARDC Planning officials.
The International Falls Area Transportation Plan is now available for public review and can be accessed online at https://ardcplanning.org/ifalls/.
All public feedback is due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Public feedback will be collected in an online survey linked on the webpage, and the survey offers the public a chance to weigh in on the importance of projects listed in the plan.
Contact Russell Habermann, Senior Planner at ARDC Planning, at 218-529-7552 with questions. Paper copies of the plan are available upon request at 218-529-7552.
The development process for the International Falls Area Transportation Plan began in July 2020, and a steering committee of local government, school, and business representatives guided the process. The plan includes transportation goals for the International Falls area, including Ranier, and a redesign of trunk Highway 11/71 through International Falls.