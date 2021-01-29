Leaders of International Falls city departments reported to the Falls City Council Jan. 19 an overview and report of their 2020 department activities.
Legal Services
City Attorney Steve Shermoen
Total hours 705.6
- 156.3 of those hours, 22 percent meetings and civil matters
- 549.3 of those hours, 78 percent criminal cases.
The break down is comparable to prior years, although the total time is higher in 2020, primarily due to increased blight enforcement, and the switch to court cases being handled via the internet because of the pandemic.
He also reported opening 125 new files, with approximately 100 being criminal files.
He now has about 70 open criminal files pending in court and about 150 files to be monitored and reviewed periodically for people on unsupervised probation.
Administration Report
Betty Bergstrom, Deputy City Administrator
Business Licenses:
- OnSale Liquor 7
- OffSale Liquor 5
- Cigarette 14
- Snowplow 22
- Club OnSale 2
- Gas Station 10
- Restaurant 30
- Other 54
Dog/Cat Licenses:
Sold at City Hall
- 62 dog
- 18 cat
These numbers do not include the animal licenses sold by the Borderland Humane Society.
Water Utility:
Average number of monthly customer accounts billed 2,651
- In/Out readings 173
- Reconnect turn water on 56
- Disconnect turn water off 68
- Replace meter 76
- Other 79
Public Works
Ted Brokaw, director
Among the bulleted list:
• Established two sheets of ice at Eighth Street rink for the International Falls Recreation Commission.
• Tore down, hauled to demolition dumpsite 12 structures (houses, garages, and/or sheds).
• Repair 14 water main breaks.
• Repaired water shutoffs as well as abandoned and capped services for vacant lots where houses have been demolished.
• Installed new water and sewer services for new warehouse project.
• Installed exterior LED light fixtures throughout the city.
• Met 5 year goal of cleaning the entire sanitary sewer collection system.
• Repaired 2 water line services that were leaking due to old curb stands being buried from structures being tom down and no record of them.
• 680 work orders inputted in to GIS and 465 were completed; completed the sanitary sewer layer on GIS; started water distribution GIS layer.
• Winterized 475 fire hydrants and installed 100 new hydrant flags to improve winter visibility.
• Repaved over 80 blocks of city streets.
• Assisted contractors and engineers with 2020 Local Roads, 15th Street MSA, Highway 53 reconstruction and water main replacement.
• Started work on Hwy 332 material laydown yard which included offloading and leveling approximately 3700 cubic yards of reclaim material from local road projects.
• Conducted an excess property auction.
• Implemented RightofWay permit system.
• Started standards manual for public works department.
• Pleasant Avenue water main replacement.
Permits and fees
Kelly Meyers, building/zoning official
- 2018 233 permits; $57,667 permit fees; $12,948 plan review fees; total $70,615
- 2019 232 permits; $38,592 permit fees; $4,103 plan review fees; total $38,592
- 2020 285 permits $55,533 permit fees; $11,134 plan review fees; total $66,667
Total of 750 building permits have been issued from 20182019.
Project Values
- 2018 $8.799 million increase due to airport terminal project
- 2019 $3.56 million
- 2020 $6.8 million increase due to PCA Annual permit and Circle K permit
Police Department
Rich Mastin, chief
- Calls for service 5,506
- Traffic stops 1,450
- Medical assists 218
- Custodial arrests 230
- Cases generated 1,208
- Citations issues 591
- Fire Department:
Fire Department
Chief Adam Mannausau
2020
- 45 Total Department Responses
- 27 city responses
- 18 rural responses
- 8 CO, carbon monoxide, calls
2019
- 68 Total Department Responses
- 42 city
- 26 rural
- 11 CO Calls
2018
- 67 Total Department Responses
- 44 city
- 23 rural
- 12 Canadian National train fills
- 9 CO Calls
2017
- 68 Total Department Responses
- 34 city
- 34 rural
- 26 CN Train fills
- 21 CO Calls
2016
- 49 Total Department Responses
- 33 city
- 16 rural
- 12 CN Train fills
- 12 Required Trainings
2015
- 50 Total Department Responses
- 31 city
- 19 rural
- 12 required trainings
Ambulance
Chief Adam Mannausau
2020
- 1444 Total Ambulance Runs
- 901 emergency calls (911 's)
- 543 transfers
2019
- 1,416 Total Ambulance Runs
- 909 emergency
- 507 transfers
2018
- 1,480 Total Ambulance Runs
- 906 emergency
- 574 transfers
2017
- 1,473 Total Ambulance Runs
- 924 emergency
- 549 transfers
2016
- 1,551 Total Ambulance Runs
- 939 emergency
- 612 transfers
2015
- 1,528 Total Ambulance Runs
- 887 emergency
- 641 transfers
- 12 required trainings
2014
- 1,357 Total Ambulance Runs
- 790 emergency
- 567 transfers
- 16 required trainings