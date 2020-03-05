A movie that takes place in Borderland will be available for download later this month.
Amber McGinnis, director of the movie, “International Falls,” told The Journal the film is available for pre-order ahead of its March 20 release and will also be shown in select theaters, including one in Minneapolis.
“It’s been such a long journey and things are finally coming together,” she said. “We had a really small budget and did so much of the work ourselves. The fact that we got it done and it’s been well received has been amazing. Everything has exceeded our expectations and we’re really excited.”
Parts of the movie were filmed in International Falls in March 2018 and featured local faces as extras. For the past year, the film has made its way around the festival circuit and oftentimes after a showing, audience members can ask questions of McGinnis and others involved with the movie.
“I love it when people ask us if International Falls is a real place,” she said. “We tell them not only is it real, it’s an awesome place. We loved it there. I still drink from my Coffee Landing mug in the morning.”
Before now, local audiences haven’t had the opportunity to view the movie without traveling out of city limits. Now, they’ll be able to download it starting March 20, but McGinnis is hopeful it will generate some pre-orders.
“If we have a really big pre-order presence, it puts us in a much better standing on all the various digital platforms once its released,” she said.
With the theatrical release, “International Falls,” will be available on services like iTunes, Google Play and Amazon’s rental service. Depending on how the movie does, McGinnis said the next step would be on a streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.
“We’re just taking one step at a time,” she said, adding film officials are working with Gravitas Ventures, an independent film distributor, for domestic and Canadian release. “The fact that we got a limited theatrical release is so exciting for us. It’s so special to see it on the big screen.”
Story line
“International Falls,” written by Thomas Ward, explores how two people use comedy to cope with life. Rachael Harris plays “Dee,” a middle-aged wife and mother stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in what feels like the frozen edge of the world — International Falls.
Harris is featured on the Fox television series “Lucifer,” and has been in “Modern Family” and “New Girl,” among others. She also was in “The Hangover.”
“Tim,” played by Rob Huebel, is a comedian facing semi-retirement, who has come to International Falls with no intention of leaving. The two strangers spend a night together, which stretches into the next day as each comfortably acknowledge that they’re using the other for momentary comfort.
Huebel is known for appearing in “The Descendants,” “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” and “I Love You, Man.”
For more information or how to pre-order, visit www.internationalfallsmovie.com