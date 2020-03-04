A movie that takes place in Borderland will be available for download later this month.
Officials of the movie, “International Falls,” announced Wednesday it will be shown in select theaters March 20 and is available for pre-order on iTunes.
The list of theaters is expected to be announced Thursday.
“International Falls,” written by Thomas Ward, explores how two people use comedy to cope with life. Rachael Harris plays “Dee,” a middle-aged wife and mother stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in what feels like the frozen edge of the world — International Falls.
Harris is featured on the Fox television series “Lucifer,” and has been in “Modern Family” and “New Girl,” among others. She also was in “The Hangover.”
“Tim,” played by Rob Huebel, is a comedian facing semi-retirement, who has come to International Falls with no intention of leaving. The two strangers spend a night together, which stretches into the next day as each comfortably acknowledge that they’re using the other for momentary comfort.
Huebel is known for appearing in “The Descendants,” “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” and “I Love You, Man.”
Parts of the movie were filmed in International Falls in March 2018 and featured local faces as extras.
For more information, visit www.internationalfallsmovie.com