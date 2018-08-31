The following are the 2018 results of IFBC associated events, as reported on the IFBC website.
Classic Car Show
- Favorite Paint – Larry Morin - (Int'l Falls) - 1977 Corvette
- Mayors Choice – Leo Nemec - (Littlefork) - 1938 Dodge RC Pickup
- Favorite Under Hood – John & Elaine Johnson (Grand Rapids) - 1962 Chevy Biscayne
- Favorite Interior – Darren & Karen Boeger - 1937 Chevy Pickup
- Favorite GM - The Shed (Warroad) - 1967 Chevy Super Sport (only 1 Made)
- Favorite Ford – Bob Marvin (Warroad) - 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429
- Peoples Choice – Wayne Woods (Fort Frances) - 1940 Ford Coup - 100% Henry Steel, Custom Metallic Bronze Paint
- Favorite Mopar - Jerry Crain (Crane Lake) - 1968 Dodge Super Bee - 383 Magnum
- Special Interest - Mike Pearson (Int'l Falls) 1972 Volkswagen Bus camper special; Special mention to 5 year old Charli Larson in her Shelby Cobra
Top Five
- The Shed (Warroad) - 1972 Mustang Convertible
- Duane Kofstad (Int'l Falls) - 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28
- Jim & Betty Opdahl - 1917 Dodge Touring
- Kelly Nickevich - 1981 Fiat 124 Spider
- Mike & Linda Arnold (Bemidji) - 1972 Chevy Chevelle \Ted Battalion Memorial Award
- Jim Saurdiff (Int'l Falls) - 1967 Pontiac GTO
Motorcycles
- Favorite Custom - Alex Manecke (Int'l Falls) 2006 Honda Shadow
- Favorite Classic - Roger BeLair (Int'l Falls) 1975 Harley Chopper
IFalls Disc Golf Club Winners
- Open: Patrick Christie (Hibbing)
- Intermediate: Tony Kupsc (Int'l Falls)
- Recreational: Josh Masucci (Chisholm)
- Longest Putt: Luke Masucci (Chisholm)
Kids Fishing Tournament
68 kids this year and 48 fish caught. Big fish was a 12-inch bullhead caught by 2 year old Cashton Steffens.
Casting call
- 1st Place - Brittany Strachan, "Oh Darling" by The Beatles
- 2nd Place - Rose Carlson, Jennifer Hill, Brenda Jones, "Cups" by Lulu and The Lampshades
- 3rd Place - Shane Waylon, Nick McDougall, "Walk The Line" by Johnny Cash
- People's Choice- Jesse Kirschenman, "God Bless The USA" by Lee Greenwood