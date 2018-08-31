Checking out the car
The following are the 2018 results of IFBC associated events, as reported on the IFBC website.

Classic Car Show

  • Favorite Paint  – Larry Morin - (Int'l Falls) - 1977 Corvette
  • Mayors Choice – Leo Nemec - (Littlefork) - 1938 Dodge RC Pickup
  • Favorite Under Hood – John & Elaine Johnson (Grand Rapids) - 1962 Chevy Biscayne
  • Favorite Interior – Darren & Karen Boeger - 1937 Chevy Pickup
  • Favorite GM - The Shed (Warroad) - 1967 Chevy Super Sport (only 1 Made)
  • Favorite Ford – Bob Marvin (Warroad) - 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 
  • Peoples Choice – Wayne Woods (Fort Frances) - 1940 Ford Coup - 100% Henry Steel, Custom Metallic Bronze Paint
  • Favorite Mopar - Jerry Crain (Crane Lake) - 1968 Dodge Super Bee - 383 Magnum
  • Special Interest - Mike Pearson (Int'l Falls) 1972 Volkswagen Bus camper special; Special mention to 5 year old Charli Larson in her Shelby Cobra

​Top Five

  • The Shed (Warroad) - 1972 Mustang Convertible
  • Duane Kofstad (Int'l Falls) - 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28
  • Jim & Betty Opdahl - 1917 Dodge Touring
  • Kelly Nickevich - 1981 Fiat 124 Spider
  • Mike & Linda Arnold (Bemidji) - 1972 Chevy Chevelle \Ted Battalion Memorial Award
  • Jim Saurdiff (Int'l Falls) - 1967 Pontiac GTO

Motorcycles

  • Favorite Custom - Alex Manecke (Int'l Falls) 2006 Honda Shadow
  • Favorite Classic - Roger BeLair (Int'l Falls) 1975 Harley Chopper

IFalls Disc Golf Club Winners

  •  Open: Patrick Christie (Hibbing)
  •  Intermediate: Tony Kupsc (Int'l Falls)
  •  Recreational: Josh Masucci (Chisholm)
  •  Longest Putt: Luke Masucci (Chisholm)

Kids Fishing Tournament

68 kids this year and 48 fish caught. Big fish was a 12-inch bullhead caught by 2 year old Cashton Steffens.

Casting call

  • 1st Place - Brittany Strachan, "Oh Darling" by The Beatles
  • 2nd Place - Rose Carlson, Jennifer Hill, Brenda Jones, "Cups"  by Lulu and The Lampshades
  • 3rd Place - Shane Waylon, Nick McDougall, "Walk The Line" by Johnny Cash
  • People's Choice- Jesse Kirschenman, "God Bless The USA" ​by Lee Greenwood

