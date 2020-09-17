International Falls City Council, at-large member: Mike Holden and Pete Kalar.
Mike Holden
1. My name is Mike Holden. I attended Grand Rapids High School, Itasca Community College, and graduated from Hibbing Technical College with an electrical degree. I worked for the City of International Falls for 39 years. I was registered with the MN Dept of Labor as the City of Int’l Falls Master A Licensed Electrician. I’m retired but remain active in the community. My current involvement includes 8 years on the ISD 361 school board where I served as chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer. I am a member of the Purple Pride Committee and have been on the Rec commission for over 12 years. I am a 45-year member of the 49rs Operating Engineers and received their endorsement as the City of Int’l Falls At Large City Council candidate.
Wanting to see good programs thrive for the children in our community I became involved with the Little League Baseball program in 1989 and was on the original board for over 20 years. I coached at all levels from t-ball to senior league including all star traveling teams of all ages. I served as president and tournament director and with a lot of good help the program was very successful. In 2005 I was the director for the MN State Little League Tournament in Int’l Falls and was honored then to be chosen as the 4th of July parade marshal.
I served as president of the Falls Wrestling Club and was a coach for the Mighty Mustangs and most recently was the coach for Falls High School co-op wrestling team.
2. I am running for Councilman at Large because I want help make the City of Int’l Falls better.
3. My priorities are economic development, fixing sidewalks and roads, street lighting, water and sewer improvement. A main priority I have is to help bring up the morale of all city employees. They are hard workers that keep our city functioning well during all four seasons.
4. I feel I am the best candidate because I work extremely hard. I get along well with people and I like to make things better.
5. My wife Ann and I have been married for 45 years. We raised 5 children: Pam, Tom, Elizabeth, Joel, and Katrina who graduated from Falls High. They are all married and we have 18 grandchildren. Family is important to us.
Pete Kalar
My name is Pete Kalar. I am a lifelong resident of International Falls. I graduated from Falls Senior High School, Rainy River Community College and Bemidji State University. Where I obtained my Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.
For the past 30 plus years I have been employed by the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, the last 5 as E911/Jail Administrator. I supervise 8 full-time and up to 6 part-time employees. Prior to my present position I was a E911 /Corrections officer. 10 of those years I was president of Law Enforcement Labor Services Union 102. During my time with the sheriff’s office I have dealt with all walks of life and learned to put my personal feelings aside to treat all with respect and dignity. Which is one of the things I will continue to do as a City Councilor if elected.
Prior to working for the sheriff’s office. I was a paraprofessional for school district 361. I worked with kids with emotional problems. Another position that taught me empathy for others. Which I believe is needed for positive change. To make our community better. We need to understand and value other’s opinions if we are going to make our city the best it can be.
I have already served as Councilor at Large for 4 years from 2012-2016. Then ran for Mayor. What I learned in the last 4 years is that I missed working in government to help our city be the best place to live and raise families. I believe the previous experience I have gained from those 4 years makes me suited for the position. I am currently the chairman of the City’s Charter Commission. Which spark my interest in city government again.
My top priority will be to work with other government entities, civic groups and organizations. If we are going to make International Falls a prosperous and thriving community. It is going to take more than one person or group. It is going to take everyone working together. You don’t need me to tell you infastructure is important to update and maintain. If we do that though. That is the base for everything else. Focusing on one person, family or business at a time. Old or new to the community is more likely to be successful than hit one big home run. That doesn’t mean we don’t try.
I have been luck enough to live in International Falls all my life. It has given me so much. I want to give back to it. I would be proud to represent it and it’s citizens given the chance. Like my mother told me long ago. I am the typical falls boy. You never want to leave. I believe there is a reason for that. It’s people and way of life.
Please vote on November 3. It is the most important right we have.