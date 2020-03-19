The International Falls City Council Monday encouraged city residents who want to appeal the value set on their property to attend a May 13 meeting at the Koochiching County Assessor's Office in the courthouse.
Called an open book meeting, city Administrator Ken Anderson said the meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is the first step in the process to raise concerns about property values, on which their property taxes are based.
If property owners' concerns are not resolved with the May 13 meeting, the next step is to attend a Board of Equalization meeting at 1 p.m. June 16 conducted by the county board in the boardroom at the courthouse.
Anderson said it's important that people understand the May 13 meeting is where concerns about high taxes should be brought. Sometimes, he said the open book meetings are confused with meetings held in December about government budgets and levies. While the property taxes and budgets are connected, raising issues about them are held at different meetings, at different times of the year and are separate processes.
The council also Monday:
- Tabled first reading of an amendment to shorten blight time lines and the enforcement process to allow more development of the ordinance. The reading is expected to be included on the next regular agenda for April 6.
- Directed staff to prepare policy to move forward with plan to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.
- Agreed to continue regular meeting times at 5:30 p.m., following a three-month trial intended to measure whether attendance and/or participation increased by conducting the meeting one hour later than it had been. While most councilors agreed the time change did little to increase participation, they said it was more convenient to the current council members to meet at 5:30 p.m. on regular meeting dates, held on the first and third Mondays of each month. Department heads are not attended to come to the regular meetings, but instead to attend the council's committee of the whole meetings, held at 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
- Agreed to purchase, based on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, a 72-inch law mower for $21,603.