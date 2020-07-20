International Falls City Council will schedule a special meeting to discuss implementing a mandatory mask policy in public places in the city.
The Falls City Council tonight had a lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of such a policy, with Councilors Leon Ditsch, Chelsea Nelson and Joe Krause favoring a mandatory mask policy, with each citing their reasons.
Mayor Harley Droba argued against a mandatory mask policy for the city, saying that the state, Koochiching County and other area governments have not mandated masks, and International Falls would drive small businesses to move out of the area.
Droba said even though Koochiching County is among the top six counties with the fastest growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in state: 37 positive cases, two deaths, in a county with about 13,000 people.
That said, he said he had reservation about a mandatory mask policy.
Nelson said she believes the science that masks will help curb the spread of the virus;Krause noted that other communities and larger businesses are already requiring it; and Ditsch said there's nothing wrong with being the first to require masks.
In related business, the council will require that masks be worn during the upcoming Crazy Daze retail sale, with councilors noting a police officer will be on site to enforce the requirement.
Councilor Walt Buller was absent from the meeting.
