International Falls property owners will have updated blight rules to follow when the grass begins to grow.
The council Monday agreed, in a couple amendments, to refer to city Attorney Steve Shermoen proposed changes to draft an ordinance expected to be adopted in its final form in April.
The council is expected to consider the draft at its next meeting, March 16.
Councilor Joe Krause said taking action now makes it law in May.
The changes involve establishing a uniform seven days from the time someone is notified of any type of blight violation to when it must be corrected. The changes also identify who is responsible for enforcement activities.
The modifications came from a Feb. 24 meeting that included a former Councilor Julie Melstrom; Kelly Meyers, city building officials and zoning administrator; Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, Police Chief Rich Mastin, city Administrator Ken Anderson, Councilor Leon Ditch, who chairs the city’s Blight Committee, and Mayor Harley Droba.
The ordinance will also clarify the process used to shorten time frames, inform people of violations, and initiate enforcement in cases of noncompliance.
The council also Monday adopted recommendations from the Public Works Committee, lead by Councilor Walt Buller, about street improvements planned this year.
Buller told the council that bids for 72 blocks of street work, estimated to cost $1.6 million, will be sought, with a contract to be awarded in May.
He said 13 blocks were removed from the plan to keep the estimated cost under the $1.6 million, for which the city plans to bond.
Droba pointed to the plan’s highlights: Completion of Shorewood Drive paving; Home Lane from Falls High School to 14th Avenue; Tenth Street; 15th Street and Memorial Drive.
He said the vast majority of the work is made possible thanks to a 1-percent local sales tax approved by city voters in November 2018.
Buller later noted that city roads were rated 1 to 5, with 5 being the worst.
Roads that will see improvement with overlays this year were rated 2 and 3, and have good infrastructure below them. He said these roads are being improved to keep the roads from deteriorating into a 5 rating.
The council said it was unsure when roads rated 5 would be improved.
Meanwhile, Bobbie Bernath asked during the open forum why the city will still have dirt roads in some areas after it improves other roads that are not dirt.
The council explained that residents on Sixth Avenue, for example, have petitioned not to have their road improved. Those gravel roads require a petition with more than 35 percent of property owners signatures seeking improvement; and property owners are assessed the initial improvements, after which the city maintains and makes improvements.
The council also agreed to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to continue an annual review of Anderson, who indicated the meeting would be closed to the public, as allowed by law.
The council also:
Agreed to discuss in committee in April or May recommendations expected from the city’s Charter Commission, as it updates the city’s charter. Among discussions by the commission are whether to eliminate the Fire and Police civil service commissions, deletion of the need for a city health officer, and removing archaic language.
Agreed to purchase for $178,600 a new 2021 Ford ambulance from Premier Special Vehicles, with the prices based on trade-in of a 2014 ambulance, which is nearing 200,000 miles.
Approved a public comment period to review a draft public right-of-way Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan for streets and sidewalks. The review will last until 5 p.m. March 23, with the final adoption of the plan expected in April.
Approved a temporary easement agreement between the city, Koochiching County, Doris Pullar and Ulland Brothers construction company that will allow the company to cross property jointly owned by the city and county to the Falls International Airport and from Pullar’s property. Pullar’s property will be used as a staging ground for equipment involved in the airport runway reconstruction and possibly other future road construction projects.
Heard from Krause that he and other members of a housing steering committee will continue discussions March 19 about the feasibility of playing host to a Habitat for Humanity chapter.