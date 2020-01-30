With three amendments, a plan intended to guide the evolution of International Falls was adopted recently by the Falls City Council.
The 122-page document includes information about land use and zoning, and recommendations for city growth. The plan will replace a previous version that has served the city since 1966.
It was developed with public input from a hearing held by the city's Planning Commission in December. The draft plan was also reviewed by the the city of Ranier, Town of Fort Frances, Ontario, and Koochiching County. Consulting firm Community Design Group also assisted.
The plan was adopted Jan. 21 by the council, with three amendments recommended by the Planning Commission. Those amendments involve deleting from the draft plan the designation of deer hunting zones, references to limiting residential development outside the city limits, and additional annexation notifications.
City Administrator Ken Anderson reminded the council the plan will guide future private and public development, and identifies land uses. He said the tool to implement the policies and guidelines in the plan is a zoning ordinance and map, which the Planning Commission is considering.
Councilors agreed to revise annexation notification references in the draft, with Councilor Joe Krause voicing concern about expanding utilities outside the city limits.
"If you want city utilities, live in the city," he said. Others agreed.
Mayor Harley Droba said the city will follow state law on requirements of notification and hearings when a property is annexed.
Also, the council on a 4-1 vote accepted with regret the retirement resignation of city Public Works Director Gary Skallman,who began service with the city in 1971.
The council applauded Skallman's work over the years and thanked him for his service. Droba voted against the motion, in a symbolic effort.
Street Commissioner Ted Brokaw will serve as public works director in the interim, with back pay to Brokaw to be determined.
The council also adopted a pay equity report, which must be submitted to the state, based on 2019 salaries. The report involves ensuring positions receive comparable pay for comparable work or worth.
Anderson explained that female dominated positions can't be underpaid compared to male dominated positions.
The city is not in compliance, Anderson said, and the council agreed to allow Anderson to work with state officials to explore options to bring the city into compliance.
Other business
During the public forum portion of the meeting, the council said it would consider in committee a request by resident Rennie Calder to consider the idea of a ban on single-use plastics.
In addition, the council heard from Joan Christensen, who urged the council to watch a video about climate change, which has been presented in the community. ‘Paris to Pittsburgh’ shows how communities across the country are taking action to confront the severe health and economic threats climate change pose.
The council also:
Agreed to install school zone signs on Fourth Street at Eighth and Ninth avenues for St. Thomas Catholic School when weather allows.
Appointed Julie Ehrman to replace vacancy on the Police Civil Service Commission, left with the resignation of Dave Peterson.
Adopted a new Fire Department fee schedule.