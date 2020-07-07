An annual scholarship corn and brat fundraiser by the Elks Lodge No. 1599 will be planned as usual, but like other events, will be canceled should the pandemic situation require.
In its 17th year, the Aug. 14 fundraiser supports a long running scholarship program that has provided more than $80,000 to Koochiching County high school seniors. In 2018, the event raised about $4,000 and served 550 people.
The corn and brat feed is held on the portion of Third Street in front of the Elks Lodge No. 1599, 215 Third St., which is closed to traffic for the feed.
Tim MacKay, lodge exalted ruler, told the council Monday the plans need to move forward now for the permitting process for the road closure.
MacKay said the lodge is seeking city authorization to conduct the event, should state guidelines on gatherings allow it.
"To-go" boxes will be available regardless of whether the public gathering is allowed, he said.
Each year, the city provides picnic table for the event. This year, MacKay asked for additional tables to allow for social distancing.
Chicken vote
The council heard from Mayor Harley Droba that he assisted a resident to organize a petition to allow city voters to decide whether residents should be allowed to keep chickens in the city limits.
A petition containing 138 signatures of city residents is required to place the question on the November ballot.
Droba said the resident contacted him to say he had been cited for having chickens in the city, contrary to city ordinances. The resident said he knew the topic was on a recent city council agenda, and assumed the council had OKd keeping chickens.
While Droba said he is neither for nor against the idea of keeping chickens in the city, he said he is all for assisting residents to bring issues forward.
Allowing city voters to decide the issue makes sense, he said, because the idea of allowing chickens has been brought to the council a few times in the past.
Blight action
The council reviewed a blight report for a period up until July 2 that includes a log of 237 violations, including 100 unlicensed/inoperable vehicles.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen told the council on June 30, the city sent 32 notices by certified mail to owners with vehicle violations, which gives the owner another seven days to correct the violation.
The log also showed that 10 properties were referred to the city attorney's office for review; and 23 extensions were provided to properties, with a weekly followups by city staff.
Councilor Leon Ditsch credited the work of Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, Firefighter Engineer Jared Baldwin and Shermoen for taking on the blight issues and compiling the log.
In addition, the council approved serving notice of blight violations to William Bradburn, owner of the structure at 900 11th St.
Shermoen said the building was damaged in a 2018 fire, and has not been repaired, regardless of city requests.
Shermoen said the notice, after served, is filed with district court, and allows 20 days to answer the legal order.
Should Bradburn not appear in court, Shermoen said the court can allow the city to demolish the building under its demo program. Should Bradburn contest the order, he has 60 days to make required repairs, he said, adding the court can add to the owner's property taxes the cost of the demolition, should it be ordered.
Payment delay
The council agreed to allow delayed payments to the city of a loan it made, in partnership with Koochiching County, in 2016 to fund a third cold box for the cold weather testing facility.
The issue is to be brought back to the table in November, when the next payment is due.
Earlier cash flow problems last year, combined with a loss of more than $40,000 revenue this year because of the cancellation of vehicle testing as a result of the pandemic.
Koochiching Economic Development authority Director Paul Nevanen told the council Monday two-thirds of the KEDA's office expenses are paid from cold weather testing revenue.
And, he said concerns are already being expressed about the cold weather testing season for next year because of travel limitations caused by the pandemic.
Nevanen noted the KEDA has received no public funding for more than two years.
Other business
In other business, the council Monday:
- Awarded a contract for $214,400 to Shannon's Plumbing and Heating Inc. for a steam to hot water heating system at the Falls Public Library.
- Approved subordination agreement of a Small Cities Development rehabilitation deferred loan repayment and mortgage issued earlier to Daniel and Deborah Griffith to allow refinancing a mortgage through Bremer Bank.
- Accepted a Human Resources Committee recommendation to approve a public works supervisor job description and authorized advertising to fill the position.
- Awarded a contract for $36,800 to Shannon's Plumbing and Heating to install a flammable waste trap at the city's street garage.
- Heard from city Administrator Ken Anderson the city received a state grant for $349,000 to help improve the infrastructure around the city's Business Park. The grant will be used to upgrade 22nd Street, with blacktop applied next summer.