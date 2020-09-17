International Falls mayor: Michael Bahr, Harley Droba, Kerry Meyers, Andrew Piekarski.
I am Mayor Harley M. Droba. I have served our community on City Council for the past five years-nine months. In that time period I have been a City Councilor, President of the EDA, President of the Recreation Commission, Vice-Chair of the Airport Commission, KEDA Member, Public Works Chair, Land Use and Legislation Chair, Budget and Finance Chair, HR Member, Mayor Pro Tem and ultimately Mayor of our great City. As a proud veteran I have served as Commander at our local VFW Post 2948, District 8 VFW Commander and MN State VFW Council of Administration. In 2017, I became a co-founder of I Falls Nice, a group dedicated to showcasing the positivity in International Falls and surrounding area. We have operated “Concerts in the Park” and “Friday Night Drive-Ins”.
I am running for Mayor to finish the priority projects that our council has started. This includes the Five-year Capital Improvement Project that is currently fixing our local roads, water, and sewer. I believe we as a city have not focused enough on this in the past. That is why as Mayor I have started this ambitious project to fix our infrastructure. I also see the need of upgrading our parks. Kerry Park and Arena are in dire need of upgrades. I see a future community center with a walking track, hockey, indoor basketball, a baseball field, splash park and dog park. A place that can host events, day care facilities, and a place for seniors to gather. The “Kerry Park Rehabilitation Project” serves this purpose and has the backing of the council. I have led this from its infancy and believe it is in the best interest of the community.
I believe that I am the best candidate because of my years of experience in our community and on council. I have learned from leaders before me. Every member that I have served with on council have taught me something. I have respect for all those that I have served with, Councilor Briggs, Kalar, Jaksa, Pearson, Nelson and Mayor Anderson. All candidates care about their community or they would not have run. However, leadership takes time. I am the most experienced and senior member of our council. I may have been appointed but both Mayor Anderson and my Council believed in my ability to lead by appointing me Mayor Pro Tem and Mayor, I hope you do to.
Since becoming Mayor I have been focused on transparency and have been taking public input into consideration while making all of my decisions. I want community engagement and try to inform residents through my “Mayor Harley M. Droba” Facebook page. Being transparent has led to more people being involved in the success of 56649. If you told me two years ago that I would have stepped up as Mayor during a global pandemic, I would not have believed you. However, I HAVE and I have been delivering results in these trying times. Vote for experience, VOTE Harley M. Droba November 3rd.