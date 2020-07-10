International Falls is ranked No. 10 among the best places to retire in Minnesota, according to SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company.
To find the 10 best places to retire in Minnesota, the study measures the tax friendliness of each location, as well as the number of doctors’ offices and recreation and social opportunities for seniors in each place.
Other cities in the state ranked as follows:
- Alexandria
- Grand Rapids
- Detroit Lakes
- Fergus Falls
- Montevideo
- Little Falls
- Brainerd
- Bemidji
- Red Wing