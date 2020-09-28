For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.
In International Falls, The Salvation Army served 869 people last year. “If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean 1,347 people who need our help this holiday season,” said Capt. Jim Brickson of International Falls.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles.
Locally last year, the International Falls Salvation Army raised $43,000 and found a shortfall of needed funds required to providing services at the current level.
“Many new changes are happening for your local Salvation Army unit,” Brickson said. “It will take the entire community to bond together for a common good and Rescue Christmas”
Since March, The Salvation Army Northern Division International Falls, has provided more than 605 meals, 148 nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to over 200 people in need.
How to help
The best way to ensure that these vital services continue is to enlist in “Love’s Army” with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.
“Currently we are working on securing two locations for our volunteers to participate in this iconic fundraising event,” Brickson said. “To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.”
Brickson said people may also donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Minnesota. Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount. Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999. Donate physical gifts in bulk. Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
COVID has changed the “normal” business for many places and The Salvation Army is no different, a news release said. Leadership is working hard to establish fixed annual programming, it continued.
“Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given,” the release said. “Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/internationalfalls/ to find a location near you.”
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.